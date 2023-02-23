Oregon State University Athletics







February 24, 2023 3:05 PM PT Corvallis, Oregon Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

RHP Trent Sellers (0-1, 3.00) v LHP Liam McCallum (1-0, 0.00) Oregon State (3-1) vs. Coppin State (3-1)February 24, 2023 3:05 PM PT Corvallis, Oregon Goss Stadium at Coleman FieldRHP(0-1, 3.00) v LHP Liam McCallum (1-0, 0.00) The game

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field on Friday for the 2023 home opener. The Beavers take on Coppin State at 3:05 PM PT. Radio

The game will be broadcast live on the Beaver Sports Network in the state of Oregon. Listen online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com and find the live broadcast on Oregon State’s baseball schedule page. The games can be listened to via the Varsity Network, which is available to users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts. Television

The match will not be televised. live video

The game will be streamed live by Oregon State. Visit osubeavers.com and click on the baseball schedule for a direct link to the game. Live statistics

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking the live stats link on the baseball schedule page at osubeavers.com. Last game

Kyle Dernedde homered, Brady Kasper drove in three and three pitchers and held UC Santa Barbara to three hits with nine strikeouts as Oregon State ended its trip to Arizona with an 11-0 victory on the Gauchos Monday at Surprise Stadium. Oregon State used a six-run third inning to take a big lead early on. The Beavers’ first seven batters all singled, with Brady Kasper drive in a few and Gavin Turley , Garrett Forrester And Mike Kane all add up to one RBI. Also Lattery made his first start and second appearance of the season for the Beavers, and the right wing spread three hits in four innings of work before giving way to Ian Lawson to start the fifth. Ian Lawson meanwhile had three solid innings of relief for the Beavers, interrupting his performance by striking out the side in the seventh. The right hand took the win, his first of the season and fifth of his career. He ended the day with six strikeouts in three innings of work. Notes from the State of Oregon

Oregon State meets Coppin State for the first time.

Coppin State is a member of the Mideastern-Athletic Conference, but its baseball team plays in the Northeast Conference. OSU has never played against a current member of the NEC, but did win a four-game series against former member Bryant in 2013. Bryant just left for the American East.

Travis Bazzana is 6 for his last 10 after opening the season 1-for-7. He has a double, triple and two RBI over his last two games.

Garrett Forrester meanwhile has five hits in seven at bats in his last two games. He has a double, a home run and four RBIs over that stretch.

Newcomer Mike Kane has hit safely in all four games this season. He and Brady Kasper are the only two Beavers to do so this season.

Speaking of Kasper, he has a six-match hit streak dating back to last season. Kasper is 7-of-20 on that play. He finished the trip to Arizona with two hits for his first career multi-hit effort.

The Beavers scored first in three of Arizona’s four games.

The Oregon State starters combined to strike out 19 batters while allowing only three walks in 17 innings in Surprise.

Oregon State has won 18 of its last 19 home openers dating back to 2003. Its last home opener loss was to UC Santa Barbara in 2020.

Mitch Kanham needs seven wins to reach Oregon State’s 100 leading. He is 93-52 (.641) in four seasons with OSU.

OSU has yet to give up a run in the first or ninth inning this season.

Nine of the Beavers’ 20 runs allowed came in the seventh. Five of those nine came in the win over Minnesota.

