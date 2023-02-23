Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State hosts Arizona State Thursday and no. 14 Arizona on Saturday for the last two home games of the regular season. Oregon State hosts Arizona State Thursday and no. 14 Arizona on Saturday for the last two home games of the regular season. Saturday’s game is Seniors’ Day, as OSU honors graduates’ contributions Bendu Yeaney , Noelle Men And Jelena Mitrovic . The ceremony begins around 11:40 a.m. as radio play-by-play Ron Callan sings the Serbian national anthem ahead of the US national anthem. GAME INFO Arizona State (Thursday) Time: 7 p.m

Watch: Pac-12 Arizona / Pac-12 Now

Listen: Beaver Sports radio network Live Stats: oregonstate.statbroadcast.com

Social Media: @BeaverWBB GAME INFO Arizona (Saturday) Time: 12 hours

Watch: Pac-12 Arizona / Pac-12 Now

Listen: Beaver Sports radio network Live Stats: oregonstate.statbroadcast.com

Social Media: @BeaverWBB DEFENSIVE GAME CHANGER

Bendu Yeaneys arriving in Corvallis gave the Beavers a powerful on-ball defense they haven’t had since the days of Gabby Hansen. A transfer from Arizona, Yeaney has won 21 three-steal games over the past three seasons, with her team going 14-7 in those games. The senior has also stolen at least once and blocked once in 42 games in her career. Her team is 32-10 in those games. DEVELOP IN THE POST

Jelena Mitrovic has experienced exponential growth since coming to Corvallis nearly four years ago. The redshirt sophomore spent her entire freshman season at Oregon State before playing sparingly as a freshman. She earned a spot in the rotation last season and secured a starting spot for the WNIT before carrying that spot into 2022-23 One of three Pac-12 players with 5+ blocks in multiple games this year (Brink, Marshall)

Ranks in the top 10 in the Pac-12 in rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.5) per game.

One of only two players six-foot-tall or taller to make six assists in a six-dime game (Nancy Mulkey, UW) against Southern since 2000 SHE’S THE MEN

Noelle Men transferred to OSU four years ago and moved on after not playing basketball in San Francisco for a year. She has since become a key leader on and off the field for the Beavs, earning a college scholarship before last season and getting her first start against Hawai’i. Men is second in the team in plus-minus (+94). OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics is striving Bowl Eexcellent aauthentic visionary Sstudentaathletes (Go BEAVS).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2023/2/23/womens-basketball-osu-hosts-wildcats-and-sun-devils-in-final-home-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos