Sports
Women’s tennis returns to action against Xavier, Chicago State and Illinois State
EAST LANSING, Mich. For the first time since the Michigan State campus community suffered a tragic loss of life on Monday, Feb. 13, the Spartan women’s tennis program returns to the courts this weekend for a trio of matches at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center.
The Green & White open the weekend with a doubleheader on Friday, February 24, when the Spartans challenge the Xavier Musketeers at 10 AM before playing the Chicago State Cougars at 2 PM. MSU will wrap up the weekend at home on Sunday, Feb. 26 with an 11 a.m. game against the Illinois State Redbirds. The MSU Indoor Tennis Center will also host a neutral game between Xavier and Illinois State on Saturday, February 25.
#UNPARALLELED APPROACH
sophomore Lisa Vehvilainen continues to score in both doubles and singles, extending her win streak to eight after four consecutive victories in both disciplines. The native of Turku, Finland, remains tied for overall victory over MSU with Nicole Konard And Juliette Nask nine singles wins. Vehvilainen also has a team-leading record of 5-1 in two games, closely followed by Conard who is at 4-2. In doubles, Ayshe can and Vehvilainen continue to accelerate the Spartan team with an impressive 9-4 start to the 2022-23 season.
LAST MATCH OUT
The Spartans won their third consecutive doubles game and used a dominant performance in singles competition to topple the Marquette Golden Eagles 6-1 at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center on Sunday. Michigan State opened Sunday’s matinee with a solid showing in the doubles competition as the Green & White used bookend victories to take the game’s opening point. The Spartans went on to take wins on five of the six singles courts to complete the dominant 6-1 team result. MSU used a pair of Vehvilainen’s straight wins on the top line over Julieanne Bou (6-2, 6-1), and Tia Mukherjee at number 6 to clinch the game (7-5, 7-6(3)).
RANKING UPDATE
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released their first automated rankings of the 2023 duals competition season on Tuesday, February 21. The Spartans made their season debut in the rankings at the No. 74 position nationally in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point. MSU joins 10 other Big Ten programs in the first national computer rankings of the season, including a pair of opponents at Ohio State (#2) and Michigan (#3) to place in the top three.
THIS WEEKEND’S OPPOSITES
Head Coach Doug Matthews pilots Xavier into Friday morning’s game and maintains an overall record of 4-4. All four losses for the Musketeers have come on the road against Power Five opposition, including road losses to three Big Ten challengers at Penn State, Indiana and Purdue. Xavier has only played two home games to date, beating Northern Kentucky 7-0 before beating James Madison 4-3 in their final game.
Chicago State and head coach Jack Burton have played 13 games at this point in the season for an overall record of 6-7. The Cougars have a 4-2 ledger in home games, but have dropped five of their seven true road games. Chicago State is fresh off a Wednesday doubleheader at home on Feb. 22, falling 3-4 to UIC before beating Holy Cross (Ind.) in a 7-0 outing later in the day.
The Illinois State Redbirds and head coach Maja Kovacek enter their weekend in East Lansing with a 5-1 record heading into their Saturday matchup with Xavier at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. The Redbirds remain undefeated at home in Bloomington, beating Eastern Illinois, UIS and Northern Illinois in a trio of 6-1 results. In real road games, Illinois State defeated Milwaukee 5–2 along the way, dropped their lone Illinois game of the season 2–5, and dominated Chicago State on February 19 with a 7–0 result.
MATCH CENTRAL
All matches are played at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center, which opens one hour before each match. Free entry is available to all fans. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 98 right next to the tennis center, or use the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) bus system. Take the number 38 bus and get off at the Westbound South Crescent before the South Middlevale stop. The tennis center is a four minute walk from that point.
All matches this weekend will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. In addition, live scoring for the game between the Spartans and Golden Eagles will be available by clicking here. As always, fans are encouraged to follow along on social media for a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU game day experience.
FOLLOW THE SPARTANS
Visit MSUSpartans.com for more information on women’s tennis in the state of Michigan. Fans can keep up with the Spartan women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_WTennis.
