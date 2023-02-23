Johnson, Keefe to attend the women’s national team open program

DURHAM Grace Johnson And Kerry Keefe will participate in the USA Volleyball’s Women’s National Team Open Program (WNTOP), which will be held Friday through Sunday at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The WNT Open program is used to be eligible for selection for both the US Women’s National Team and the US Women’s Collegiate National Team. In 2023, members of the US Women’s National Team will participate in the following events: Volleyball Nations League, Paris Olympic Qualifier, Pan American Cup, and NORCECA Continental Championship.

“We are very excited that Gracie and Kerry have been invited to the USA Women’s National Team Open Program,” said the head coach Jolene Nagel said. “It is a great honor for them to have received an invitation and we at Duke are excited to support them in taking the opportunity. This program allows them to be considered for both the Women’s National Team and the Women’s Collegiate National Team. Both Gracie and Kerry were very productive for us on the field last season and were an integral part of our offense.”

Led by U.S. Women’s Head Coach Karch Kiraly, Women’s National Team Staff, and Volleyball Coaches from around the country, athletes will participate in skill-specific activities and match play throughout the Open Program.

Johnson and Keefe will be two of 24 student-athletes representing the ACC.

Johnson was Duke’s engine all fall season, but that’s no surprise with her impressive numbers on both sides of the ball. This fall saw her best offensive output since arriving at Durham with 462 kills and a .203 batting percentage. She also held 53 aces, 217 digs and 43 blocks, proving she’s more than just an attacking threat. She finished the season ranked in the top 50 of eight national categories and in the top five of eight statistical categories in the ACC. She led the conference in total aces and was second in total kills and total points.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia native made 10 or more kills 23 times this season, including a career-high 29 against Wake Forest (16/11). She also made 20 or more kills 13 times this fall and finished the year with 20 or more in six of her last seven games. With one of the heaviest serves in the country, she had at least one ace in 20 games, including a career-high seven against East Carolina (9/3).

Johnson led the team in kills in 24 of the 27 games she played. Throughout her career, she owns 1,133 kills, 121 aces, 822 digs, and 170 total blocks. She became the 28th Blue Devil to reach the 1,000 kill plateau in Duke’s five-set victory at Notre Dame (30/10).

“Gracie has worked very hard to develop herself as an athlete and her volleyball skills,” said Nagel. “She is a high flyer in attack, possesses an aggressive serve and is very competitive. She continues to increase her reach on the pitch and this opportunity will further her development.”

Keefe emerged as one of Duke’s biggest offensive threats midway through the season, transitioning to a right side starting role.

Throughout the fall, she made 160 kills to rank fourth on the squad for an impressive .288 batting percentage. She also added 42 blocks and 44 graves to show off her volleyball IQ. In Duke’s victory over Clemson (10/16), she recorded a career-high 21 kills and just four errors on 46 swings to play to a solid .370 clip. In her first career start against Boston College (9/25), she accumulated a career-high seven blocks (one solo, six assisted).

She recorded double-digit kills in five of the last six games and saw eight games with three or more total blocks.

“Kerry had a delayed start to her freshman season due to injury recovery,” Nagel said. “Once Kerry was released to practice and then compete, it was clear she would be an attacking force for us. She also improved our team defense with her block. This opportunity will help her continue to grow and play an even bigger role to be able to play.” impact for us in the future.”

The event will be streamed Baller TV ($).

For more information on Duke Volleyball, follow up with the Blue DevilsTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching for “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/23/DukeVB”.

#Good week