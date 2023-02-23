Track Central: 2023 SEC Indoor Championships





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.The indoor postseason kicks off this weekend for Tennessee Athletics as more than 40 UT athletes have traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships. The conference will take place Friday and Saturday, February 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The indoor postseason kicks off this weekend for Tennessee Athletics as more than 40 UT athletes have traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships. The conference will take place Friday and Saturday, February 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The meeting begins for Tennessee with redshirt junior Peyton Davis participate in his fourth SEC indoor heptathlon at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday. Running events begin on the track Friday at 5 p.m Canaan Anderson in the men’s mile prelims, while the Lady Vol pole vaulting trio of Ellison Colarossi , Kendal Ford And Sarah Schmitt kicks off the field events for the UT on Friday evening at 6.15 pm. Day two begins with men’s heptathlon resuming at 1 p.m. before field events begin with freshmen Brandon Potter makes his postseason debut in the men’s high jump at 3:15 p.m. Track running finals begin at approximately 5:05 PM with the men’s mile final and conclude at 8:00 PM with the women’s 4×400 meter relay Freshman head coach Duane Ross leads Tennessee in contention with a pair of top-10 squads, with the Vols ranked fourth and the Lady Vols ranked No. 10 in the latest release of the USTFCCCA national athletics and field rating index. The UT men are the second highest rated team in the SEC, while the women are fourth among conference teams. FOLLOW LIVE: The 2023 SEC Indoor Championships will be streamed Friday and Saturday on SEC Network+, available online at espn.com/watch or the ESPN app. The broadcast crew includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson. Live coverage occurs during the following windows: Friday February 24 Saturday February 25 A highlight show airs Sunday night on SEC Network from 8-11:30pm ET. In addition, live results will be provided throughout the weekend by Flash Results, Inc. SEED VOLS AND LADY VOLS: Tennessee’s championship roster has 22 top-8 marks in the SEC this season in their respective events entered at the conference meeting. Gentlemen Women NEXT ONE: Tennessee athletes who earn top-16 NCAA qualifiers will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the 2023 NCAA Indoor National Championships. The nation’s top athletes will meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Sunday, March 10-11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/2/23/track-field-track-central-2023-sec-indoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos