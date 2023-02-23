Sports
Illini en route to No. 18 Southern Miss for Three-Game Series
|Probably starting pitchers
|Day
|Illinois
|southern miss
|fri. 6:00 p.m
|RHP Riley Gowens(0-0, 1.80)
|RHP Looierzaal(1-0, 0.00)
|Sat. 2:00 PM CT
|RHP Jack Crowder (0-0, 2.25)
|RHP Matt Adams(0-0, -.–)
|Sun. 12 p.m. CT
|RRHP Jack Wenninger(1-0, 3.60)
|RHP Niko Mazza(1-0, 1.69)
EXAMPLE
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois —The Illinois baseball team returns to action on Friday in Hattiesburg, Miss., where they face the No. 18 Southern Miss Golden Eagles for three games at Pete Taylor Park.
Splitting their first four games of the season, the Illini won both games against Youngstown State before dropping two to No. 6 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC
Orange and Blue use the same rotation as the previous weekend, with right-handers Riley Gowensup the hill for the Illini in the series opener. Gowens recorded a victory in his first timeout, striking out 11 Penguin batters in the season opener on February 17.Jack Crowder gets the ball on Saturday, he allows just one run in four innings of work in his start against Wake Forest. Right-handed Jack Wenningergets the call-up to Sunday’s series finale, and like Gowens, also racked up 11 punchouts against the Penguins in his first start of the season.
All matches against No. 18Southern Miss can be viewed at ESPN+.
SERIES HISTORY
against Southern Miss
Balance: 0-0
Last: N/A
First meeting ever between the two programs
COMMENTS
Illinois heads to Hattiesburg, Miss., to face the No. 18 Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park.
This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
First of two Illinois series against Sun Belt Programs (at Coastal Carolina, March 10-12).
Illinois began its 144th four-game season at David F. Couch Ballpark, with two games against the Youngstown State Penguins and the No. 6 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Illini won both games against Youngstown State and dropped both games against Wake Forest.
Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb is second on the program’s all-time win list with 509. He is just 10 wins away from passing Lee Eilbracht (518) for most in program history.
Hartleb reached a career-high 500 wins on May 7, 2022, with a victory over Miami (0H).
BY Danny Doligale led the club offensively through the first four games of the season, going 5-for-14 at the plate with a double, a home run and one RBI. Doligale also walked six and is currently on base with a .500 clip, which also leads the team.
Doligale had two hits in each game against No. 6 Wake Forest.
RHP Riley Gowens and RHP Jack Wenninger each had a season-high 11 strikeouts in their start against Youngstown State.
Illinois’ 17 strikeouts against Youngstown State on Saturday were the most in a game since also striking out 17 against Northwestern on March 26, 2021.
The Illini pitching staff recorded double-digit strikeouts in its first two games of a season in three years in a row.
INF burning comia extended his on-base streak to 44 games, stretching back to last season, by going 4-for-15 with one home run and three RBI.
Comia is one of two Illini batters to hit a basehit in each of the first four games of the season.
BY Ryan Moorman picked up two doubles at the plate last weekend and collected a team-high 5 RBI in four games.
C Camden Jack enters the series on a four-game hitting streak, currently a career record. Janik went 5-for-15 with a home run and two RBIs in his first four games of the season.
Illinois has 22 returners and 14 entrants on the 2023 roster.
Eight newcomers are transfers: RHP Korey Bunselmeyer (Rend Lake), R.H.P TJ Constertina (St. Thomas), LHP John Lundgren (North Alabama), INF Coltin Quagliano (Central Illinois), C Jacob Schroeder (John A. Logan), OR Christian Smith (Vanderbilt), R.H.P Logan tabulation (Wright State) and INF Drake Westcott(Louisville).
The Illini return three all-Big Ten selections: burning comia (2nd), Cam McDonald (2nd) and Danny Doligale (3rd).
Big Ten Preseason Honors: RHP Jack CrowderRHP Riley GowensBY Cam McDonald.
D1Baseball Big Ten Top 2023 MLB Draft Prospects: No. 23 RHP Jack Crowder
D1Top baseball players:
RHP Riley Gowens – SP No. 167
INF burning comia – 3B No. 29
BY Danny Doligale – VAN No. 102
BY Cam McDonald – VAN No. 145
Perfect Game Preseason Big Ten All-Conference: OF Cam McDonald.
Perfect Game Big Ten Top 2023 MLB Draft Prospects: No. 24 Cam McDonaldno. 34 burning comia.
Illinois’ new $8 million, 26,000 square foot Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will open in September 2022.
NEXT ONE
Illinois travels to Huntsville, Texas, to face the Sam Houston Bearkats at Don Sanders Stadium for a three-game set.
|
