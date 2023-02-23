Bears travel to the desert for Nutter Classic







Peter Fukumae Makena Smith is tied for second in the conference with 13 runs scored, is third in four home runs, sixth in slugging percentage (.794) and seventh in RBI (13).

Cal set for strong competition in Cathedral City

BERKELEY The California softball team heads south to the desert and the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, where it will play five games over three days at the Big League Dreams Complex in Cathedral City. Cal faces San Diego for the third time this season to open the tournament at 12:30 PM on Friday, before closing day one action against Utah Valley at 6:00 PM. The Bears have a doubleheader on Saturday, with a first pitch at 10 AM vs. Cal Poly and 12:30 start against Iowa. Tournament play ends at 11:30 AM on Sunday when Cal takes on Texas Tech. WEEKEND LINE UP Teams: Cal (9-2) v San Diego (2-10), Utah Valley (3-7), Cal Poly (5-1), Iowa (6-3), Texas Tech (9-2)

Cal (9-2) v San Diego (2-10), Utah Valley (3-7), Cal Poly (5-1), Iowa (6-3), Texas Tech (9-2) Place: Big League Dreams Complex, Cathedral City, California

Big League Dreams Complex, Cathedral City, California First throw:Friday: 12:30 pm 6:00 pm | Saturday: 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 am HOW TO TRACK QUICK HITS Cal has scored 79 points in 11 games in the first two weeks of the season, third most in the Pac-12. Cal’s 72 RBI are also the third most in the conference.

The Bears have used the long ball early and often in the season, hitting 13 home runs to clinch second place in the conference over two weekends of action. As a team, Cal has recorded 34 extra-base hits (13 HR, 18 2B, 3 3B), also second most in the Pac-12.

Hayley archer was great in the circle over two weeks of tournament play, going 4-0 with a 0.63 ERA and a .182 batting average against.

was great in the circle over two weeks of tournament play, going 4-0 with a 0.63 ERA and a .182 batting average against. Makena Smith produced in several offensive categories to start the season, hitting three home runs last weekend in Long Beach. Smith is tied for second in the conference with 13 runs scored, is third in four home runs, sixth in slugging percentage (.794) and seventh in RBI (13).

produced in several offensive categories to start the season, hitting three home runs last weekend in Long Beach. Smith is tied for second in the conference with 13 runs scored, is third in four home runs, sixth in slugging percentage (.794) and seventh in RBI (13). Cal enters the Mary Nutter Classic on a four-game win streak, largely due to lengthy performances by the pitching staff last weekend in Long Beach. Archer, Anna Reimers And Annabel Teperson every completed game recorded wins for the Bears to close out the tournament.

And every completed game recorded wins for the Bears to close out the tournament. Kacey Zobac (.423), Makena Smith (.382), D’Asha Saiki (.308) and Kennedy Thomas (.294) led the Bears in batting average through the first two weeks of tournament play.

(.423), (.382), (.308) and (.294) led the Bears in batting average through the first two weeks of tournament play. Zobac had an excellent weekend in Long Beach, hitting .500 at the plate with five doubles. She currently ranks third in the Pac-12 with a .600 on-base percentage. STAY INFORMED For Cal softball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalSB), Instagram (@calsb) and Facebook (/CalSoftball/).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/2/22/softball-bears-travel-to-desert-for-nutter-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos