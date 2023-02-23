Skiers open RMISA championships with GS races

ANCHORAGE, Alaska The Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team opened the 74th annual RMISA Championships with giant slalom races here at Alyeska Resort, and while team results leave a little to be desired, the deeper story of NCAA qualifying had some bright spots here Wednesday.

Louis Fausa had a spectacular race in which he took his first career podium finish, took third place and cemented his qualification. He started the race in 15th and threw down the second fastest first run and after the 10th fastest second run held that podium by just a hundredth of a second.

With the finish, Fausa moved up from 11th to eighth on the GS placing list, meaning he started from 22nd to 16th at Lake Placid early next month. He also moved from 16th (out of 17) overall to a safer position in 12th.

Alex Birkner was the only other top 20 finisher for the Buffs in 20th place. Jack Reich finished 28th as the Buffs third team scorer while Sebastian Kohlhofer finished 35th and Pursue Seymour 36th.

Philip Forejtek skied in four races for the first time, but did not finish his first run, and Jacob Dillen is not with the Buffs in Alaska. Those two have already safely qualified for the NCAA Championships and in fact they will both be in the top series for the GS race there, meaning they will start somewhere in the top 10 which will be a random draw.

On the women’s side, a day later Elena Exenberger pairing sixth place finish propelled her to a qualifying spot, she fell to the first skier to come out after failing to finish Wednesday’s race. Her retirement had less to do with her own DNF than with other skiers who performed well and preceded her in the complicated qualifying system.

Kaitlyn Harris was the lone finisher for the Buffs, and she posted her second-best finish of the season (and third-best of her career) with a 17th-place finish, improving her placing a few spots, which is essential for better starting positions at NCAAs.

With two slalom races to go there are countless scenarios two where both Exenberger and Harsch qualify for NCAAs and allow the Buffs to send a full team of 12 skiers to NCAAs but the finish in the next two days for those two will be the key. Emma Hammergaard is safely qualified and will be in top seed and start in the top 10 at NCAAs in GS, and she also has a good chance of improving her slalom seed over the next two days.

Hammergaard, Exenberger and Cleo Brown unfortunately did not finish the race, giving the Buffs just 19 points in the race and placing the Buffs in sixth place in the championships.

CU wasn’t the only traditional force struggling in the team standings, as Westminster College won both races and leads with 181 points, 37 ahead of Montana State. Denver (135), Utah (123) and host Alaska Anchorage (114) lead the Buffs in 79 total.

WHAT IT MEANS:

If your goal is to win national championships, doing well as a team at the RMISA Championships comes second only to the overarching goals of the NCAA Championships. The main goal right now is for the Buffs to qualify a full team and improve seeding for better starting positions at the NCAA Championships, which differ so drastically from regular season meetings that it’s impossible to base your performance there on previous leagues.

NEXT ONE:

Alpine teams remain in the spotlight on Thursday with the first slalom races in Alaska. These races are part of the UAA Invitational and are the last two races before that meeting. There will be another slalom race on the alpine side on Friday as part of the RMISA championships and the Nordic teams will also start the first of two days of racing as part of the league championships.

QUALIFICATION NOTES:

Fausa’s podium took him from 11th with 49 points to eighth with 61, a huge jump into the final race of the season. He would have dropped to 12th had he not improved his point total, meaning he goes from 24th start in the GS race at NCAAs to 16th. Eight critical spots that can equate to huge points right there.

Philip Forejtek DNF almost hurt more due to NCAA qualification as two skiers preceded him with high finishes, but Forejtek kept his No. 5 seed in GS and remains in the top seed at NCAAs meaning an arbitrary top 10 starting position.

DNF almost hurt more due to NCAA qualification as two skiers preceded him with high finishes, but Forejtek kept his No. 5 seed in GS and remains in the top seed at NCAAs meaning an arbitrary top 10 starting position. Jacob Dillen is not in Alaska, but skiers couldn’t take him in second place, so he remains in the top seed as well. CU could very likely be the only RMISA team at NCAAs with two skiers in the top seed.

is not in Alaska, but skiers couldn’t take him in second place, so he remains in the top seed as well. CU could very likely be the only RMISA team at NCAAs with two skiers in the top seed. Emma Hammergaard like Forejtek, today could have been hurt worse from her DNF, but she also kept the No. 5 GS seed, meaning a top 10 starting position at NCAAs.

like Forejtek, today could have been hurt worse from her DNF, but she also kept the No. 5 GS seed, meaning a top 10 starting position at NCAAs. Kaitlyn Harris getting her two best GS finishes in the last two races bodes well for the NCAA Championships. As it stands, she’s the No. 16 seed in (out of 17 for the RMISA), and her qualifying and strength is on the slalom side, but if she holds that seed, she’s probably moved up four to eight places in the GS race with her performance over the past two days.

getting her two best GS finishes in the last two races bodes well for the NCAA Championships. As it stands, she’s the No. 16 seed in (out of 17 for the RMISA), and her qualifying and strength is on the slalom side, but if she holds that seed, she’s probably moved up four to eight places in the GS race with her performance over the past two days. Elena Exenberger was looking for another top 10 finish like she achieved on Tuesday, and if she accomplished that feat, she would have safely qualified for the NCAAs.

RMISA CHAMPIONSHIP (Up to 2 of 8 races): 1. Westminster 181; 2. State of Montana 144; 3.Denver 135; 4.Utah 123; 5.Alaska Anchorage 114; 6. Colorado 79; 7.Nevada 71; 8. Colorado Mountain 57.

GIANT SLALOM FOR WOMEN (25 collegiate finishers): 1. Sarah Rask, DU, 1:40.63; 2. Lana Zbasnik, WMC, 1:41.05; 3. Clair Timmermann, UU, 1:41.27; 4. Justine Lamontagne, MSU, 1:41.29; 5. Denise Dingsleder, WMC, 1:41.43; 6. Evelina Fredricsson, WMC, 1:41.80; 7. Christian Bekkestad, MSU, 1:42.19; 8. Giulia Tintorri, WMC, 1:42.44; 9. Hannah Saethereng, WMC, 1:43.16; 10. Gabriella Holm, MSU, 1:43.34. CU Finisher: 17. Kaitlyn Harris , 1:44.96. First run not completed: Elena Exenberger , Cleo Brown . Second run not completed: Emma Hammergaard .