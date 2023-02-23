UMass Amherst Athletics





ST. LOUIS – The University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team fought hard in the final minutes, but fell 77-75 to Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday night. Sam Breen became the program’s all-time leader in career points with her first basket of the night, surpassing Sue Peters, who held the record for 43 years. The University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team fought hard in the final minutes, but fell 77-75 to Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday night.became the program’s all-time leader in career points with her first basket of the night, surpassing Sue Peters, who held the record for 43 years. UMass moved to 23-5 on the year and 13-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Saint Louis improved to 13-17 overall, including a 9-6 in the league. The loss ends Massachusetts’ program record of 12 games, which tied for fifth longest in the nation. Breen led the Minutewomen with 23 points, followed by Ber’Nyah Mayo And Lot Philoxy with 16 and 12 points respectively. Breen also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, with Makennah White come down with seven planks. Philoxy scored a team-best six assists and three steals that night. The Minutewomen recorded an 80.0 free throw percentage, 12-for-15 from the charity streak. UMass took a 3-0 lead early on thanks to a three-pointer by Philoxy in the opening seconds. Saint Louis took a brief 4-3 lead, but Sydney Taylor hit a triple himself, starting a 10-0 run for the Minutewomen with a 13-4 lead. Massachusetts continued its run, making it 12-2, to extend the lead, 15-6, with 5:57 left in the first. SLU went on an 8-2 run to come within three at 17-14, before back-to-back threes from Philoxy and Taylor pushed UMass ahead, 23-14. The Billikens scored seven more points to the Minutewomen’s five, but Massachusetts held onto a 28–21 lead. In the second quarter, both teams were tied with 16 points each. Saint Louis hit a three-pointer in just nine seconds, while UMass held onto a four-point lead at 28-24. A narrow 6-2 run gave Massachusetts the lead, 34-26, before the two teams traded four points each to make it a six-point game. Stephanie Kulesza her shot from outside the arc brought Minutewomen’s lead to nine, but back-to-back layups by the Billikens brought UMass’s lead to just five. Mayo sank a three-pointer at 2:30 of the quarter to go into halftime by a score of 44–36, favoring Massachusetts. A 20-6 run through the third quarter allowed SLU to claim a 56-50 lead as a made three with 4:31 left on the clock gave the Billikens a 49-48 lead. Breen made one of them past the arc to close the gap to three in the final frame, starting an 11-5 run for the Minutewomen. White capped the run with a jumper at 6:50 to bring the game to 61-61. Saint Louis went on a five minute, 18 second 14-7 run, to lead 75-68 over UMass. Massachusetts started a 7-2 run with 1:32 left to fight back, including a three by Breen with 0:00.4 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough, as Saint Louis got away with the 77-75 win. Massachusetts wraps up the regular season at the Mullins Center on Saturday, February 25 against George Washington at 4 p.m. on NESN+/ESPN3. The team will honor Breen and Philoxy for Senior Day at a pregame ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2023/2/22/womens-basketball-womens-basketball-edged-by-saint-louis-77-75.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos