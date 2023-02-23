Petersens Bronze Highlights Utah’s First Day at Pac-12 Championships





FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Elijah Petersen earned the Utes’ first medal of the week and it came in the men’s 1m as the University of Utah swimming and diving team competed in the first day of the Pac-12 diving and women’s swimming championships, held Wednesday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center. On the shelves Petersen’s path to the podium began in the preliminaries, where his score of 302.70 earned him a fourth-place finish and a spot in the final. In that final, he improved his score to 337.95, allowing him to move up one spot and take Utah’s first medal of the competition. That figure also surpassed the NCAA Championships qualifying standard. Luke McDivitt finished the 1m in 10th place, while Jenner Pennock became 16th and Jake Suchowski placed 20th. The Utah divers also competed in men’s and women’s team events, placing second in both competitions. On the women’s side, the trio of Kathryn Grant , Lizzy DeCecco And Holly Wasman earned 310.70 points, behind only USC, as the men’s team of Luke McDivitt , Jenner Pennock and Petersen finished with a score of 324.10 points, a total that put them ahead of the Trojans and Arizona State. “We had an excellent start to the competition as Elias made a valiant effort to earn bronze at 1m,” said diving coach Richard Martiner . “The field is very deep as the conference is the strongest in years, so to come out with a podium finish is very impressive. We also had great performances in the team events, finishing 2nd in both the men’s and women’s. It was really a exciting event for the team and it was a great way for the divers to be more involved in the encounter.” In the swimming pool For the Utah swimmers, the first day of the meet consisted of the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. The Utes’ fastest time in the previous event came from the quartet of Nora Hay , Alyssa Sorensen , Kate Leary And Elaine Palmer , who finished in 1:41.84. at the 800, Kim Langaghen , Lily Milner , Cameron Daniel And Molly Jacobson reached the finish in 7:19.65. “The first night of the meeting is always very exciting,” head coach said Michael Lowry . “We were a bit too excited and unfortunately had a false start on the first relay. However, the ladies in the 800 free relay did an incredible job and set the tone for the night again. We are so proud of how well our girls managed the intensity tonight and be ready and pumped for tomorrow.” Looking forward Six finals are scheduled for Thursday and that list includes the women’s 1m and men’s 3m, as well as the women’s 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 free relay. Follow the Utes! For fans of Utah’s men’s/women’s swimming and diving programs, follow the Utes on Twitter (@UTAHswimdive), Instagram (@utahswimdive) and Facebook (@UtahUtesSwimDive).

