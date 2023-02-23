Wildcats Comeback falls short in Beaumont





Next game: versus LSU 24-02-2023 | 14.00 hours D1 Baseball HOW February 24 (Fri) / 2 p.m in return for LSU History Beaumont, Texas K-State’s winning streak came to an end Wednesday night after coming up short in a 4-3 thriller against Lamar at Vincent-Beck Stadium, giving the Wildcats their first loss of the season. The Wildcats go to 4-1 in preseason action as Lamar extends his win streak to five. The Cardinals’ Jeremy Rivera (1-0) got the win and Daniel Cole received his first save German Fajardo (0-1) was credited with the loss. “Tonight was a disappointing game, but the credit goes to Lamar,” he said Pete Hughes . “They were more disciplined tonight. They kept the ball out of the air, ran their bunts and made all the big plays and throws. Winning in those areas usually lands you on the right side of the one-run games. “ Mason bus was really good tonight and so were Tyson neighbors And Shai Hartis . They came in and pitched well enough for us to come back and win. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the big hit.” HOW IT HAPPENED For the first time of the season, the Cats fell behind early after Lamar took a 2–0 lead in the second. Kevin Bermudez singled through the 5-6 hole to tag the game’s first run to the board, until a high ball in the middle doubled the Cardinals’ lead. K-State broke the shutout in the third with back-to-back hits by Raphael Pelletier And Cash . Pelletier, a product of Quebec, Canada, led off the inning with a double into rightfield before Rugely found the green with a ball through the left, putting runners on first and third base. without out, Brendan Jones stick one deep in the middle to reel in Pelletier. Lamar reacted immediately in the bottom of the inning after scoring twice to make it a 4-1 game. Leadoff batter Ryan Snell landed on second with a hard hit ball deep center left until the junior came by with a single to right. With the bases loaded, the Cardinals brought in the final run a hard hit short, but the Cats’ sixth double play of the season ended the threat. After a scoreless fourth Robert Pena started with a right-back shot to right-hander Antonio Escano before going up 28 yards on a passed ball and landing in scoring position. The senior crossed the plate with a single off Pelletier’s left side to beat the Cardinals’ lead, 4–2. Pelletier would go big for the third time of the night as the redshirt sophomore sent his first home run of the season deep and into rightfield to make it a one-run game. Unable to tie the score, K-State would eventually fall 4-3 in the non-conference game. IN THE BOX K-State scored three earned runs on nine hits with two walks and seven strikeouts

Five pitchers saw time on the mound for the newcomer Wildcats Trae Robertson making his K-State debut in the third

making his K-State debut in the third freshman Mason bus led the bullpen with 3.2 shutout innings with four hits, three strikeouts, and one walk

led the bullpen with 3.2 shutout innings with four hits, three strikeouts, and one walk Pelletier produced a game- and career-high three hits and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs

pitch

The bottom half of the Wildcats order accounted for five of the team’s nine hits COMMENTS Lamar picked up his fourth all-time series win, snapping K-States five-game win streak with the Cats leading 6-4

The Wildcats continue to lead the Big 12 in home runs with 11 ranking fifth nationally

Pelletier recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and third overall at K-State NEXT ONE The Wildcats will complete the Texas preseason journey at the Karbach Round Rock Classic on February 24-26 at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. K-State will face nationally ranked No. 1 LSU on Friday at 2PM CT, before facing Sam Houston on Saturday, followed by a Sunday matinee against Iowa. The Karbach Round Rock Classic will be streamed exclusively on D1Baseball.com (paid), while fans can also watch live audio at kstatesports.com/watch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/2/22/baseball-wildcats-comeback-falls-short-in-beaumont.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos