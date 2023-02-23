Duke gears up for ACC Indoor Championships





DURHAM With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Duke athletic program turns its attention to the postseason as the Blue Devils gear up for the Louisville-hosted ACC Indoor Championships scheduled for February 23-25 ​​at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville , Kentucky. Duke’s 22nd-ranked women will look to defend their 2022 ACC Indoor Championship, while the men’s squad looks to improve from last season’s seventh-place finish. The three-day conference meeting begins Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. with the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon, concluding the first day at 7 p.m. with the men’s medley relay. Friday’s action-packed slate begins with the final stages of the men’s heptathlon at 11 a.m. and ends with the preliminaries of the men’s 800 meters at 7:30 p.m. 3:50 p.m.) wrap up the weekend with an awards ceremony immediately afterwards. MEET INFO This weekend’s ACC Indoor Championships features six ranked teams, four on the women’s side and two on the men’s side.

The ACC currently has two teams in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA national women’s rankings with NC State ranked No. 5 and Virginia Tech ranked No. 9. Duke checks in at No. 22 while Notre Dame ranks 24th.

Florida State leads the ACC men’s teams in the top 20 of the USTFCCCA national poll. The Seminoles are ranked No. 11, followed by No. 13 in Louisville.

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) schedules live coverage of each day of the ACC Championships, with Shawn Kenney on play-by-play, former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie as an analyst, and Hailey Hunter as a sideline reporter. The broadcast starts Thursday at 4 p.m., Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. In addition, ACC Network (ACCN) will rebroadcast the last day of the contest on Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 AM.

FlashResults will provide measurement results throughout the weekend here. WHAT TO KNOW The Duke women are ranked #22 in the USTFCCCA rankings.

In the #EventSquad rankings, the Blue Devils have seven event groups that rank in the top 10, including the No. 3 pentathlon unit and the No. 5 400m squad.

Duke rewrote the record book this season with seven meets, breaking 11 school records and posting 43 top-five program marks.

The Blue Devils will be represented by 44 athletes, 28 women and 16 men, including eight All-ACC honorees from a season ago in Beau Allen , Hall Bieber , Jenna Crean , Megan McGinnis , Brianna Smith , Kyler Turner , Isabel Wakefield And Jackson Walker .

Of the eight all-conference winners, Crean (4x400m), McGinnis (4x400m) and Smith (high jump) each won gold in their respective events and will look to defend their titles this weekend. A REVIEW OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2022 ACC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP Senior Isabel Wakefield earned silver in the women’s pentathlon, securing her spot on the All-ACC First team, while simultaneously earning her career All-ACC second career honors after finishing second in the event with 4,147 points.

earned silver in the women’s pentathlon, securing her spot on the All-ACC First team, while simultaneously earning her career All-ACC second career honors after finishing second in the event with 4,147 points. Day two saw Brianna Smith headline a strong day of competition for Duke and end the day with a victory in the women’s high jump to collect the gold medal in the event. Graduated student Erin Marsh earned the silver medal in the women’s long jump while sophomore Gage Knight and graduate Michaela Reinhart earned bronze in the men’s heptathlon and in the women’s 5000m seed.

headline a strong day of competition for Duke and end the day with a victory in the women’s high jump to collect the gold medal in the event. Graduated student earned the silver medal in the women’s long jump while sophomore and graduate earned bronze in the men’s heptathlon and in the women’s 5000m seed. Smith jumped to the head of the field at 5-11.25 feet (1.81 m), a height no one else in the 15-man field could bridge. Her personal best moved her to third all-time in the Duke record books, earning the sophomore her second career and first indoor All-ACC honors.

Marsh put in her career best performance in the long jump, flying to 20–9 feet (6.32 m) in her final attempt to take the No. 2 spot in program history an inch off the school record.

On his ACC Indoors debut, Knight collected bronze and All-ACC First Team status after finishing the men’s heptathlon with a personal best of 5,466 points, improving his No. 5 program rating.

Reinhart turned in a spectacular performance in the women’s 5000 meters, earning the highest placing of her career at ACC Indoors via a third-place finish. She clocked a personal best of 15:55.24 to earn first-team All-ACC recognition, while also moving to No. 3 all-time in program history.

In a finish uncannily similar to that of the 2022 ACC Outdoor Women’s Championship, the Blue Devil women headlined a historic final day of competition for the Blue Devils as they took first place in the women’s 4x400m relay to win the 2022 ACC Indoor Championship. claim and the trophy back to Durham.

Trailing the standings by 10 points with only the 4x400m relay to go, Duke’s quartet Jenna Crean , Erin Marsh , Megan McGinnis And Lauren Hoffman answered the bell and produced a 3:38.05 run to come from behind to claim the gold medal.

, , And answered the bell and produced a 3:38.05 run to come from behind to claim the gold medal. Graduated student Nick Dahl opened the final day of the conference meeting in the mile run leaving no doubt as to why he entered the event as the number one overall, claiming the gold medal with a finish of 4:04.72 to become the first Duke men’s indoor champion in the mile since Bob Wheeler in 1973.

opened the final day of the conference meeting in the mile run leaving no doubt as to why he entered the event as the number one overall, claiming the gold medal with a finish of 4:04.72 to become the first Duke men’s indoor champion in the mile since Bob Wheeler in 1973. Marsh won the women’s 60 meters hurdles with a clock of 8.17 seconds to become the first ever women’s Duke athlete to win an ACC championship in the hurdles. Wakefield earned bronze in the event after her 8:33 second finish to take her second first team honor of the weekend.

Michael Fairbanks catapulted into the Duke record books with a historic pole vault performance. After passing the first two bars, he cleared the next three on his first attempt and claimed the crown with a height of 5.26 m (17-3 feet) to become the first Duke men’s ACC indoor pole vault champion since the title by Mike Shankle in 1978.

catapulted into the Duke record books with a historic pole vault performance. After passing the first two bars, he cleared the next three on his first attempt and claimed the crown with a height of 5.26 m (17-3 feet) to become the first Duke men’s ACC indoor pole vault champion since the title by Mike Shankle in 1978. Classmate Eric Duffie took silver in the pole vault and earned a spot in the first team. Duffy recorded the same height as Fairbanks but took two tries to clear it.

took silver in the pole vault and earned a spot in the first team. Duffy recorded the same height as Fairbanks but took two tries to clear it. Crean rounded out the Blue Devil medalists as she led the way with a bronze medal of 53.60 (PR) in the 400 m to earn All-ACC First Team honors. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

