Sports
Salukis run along Northern Iowa on Senior Night
CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois hit a season-high 17 shots from behind the arc en route to an 86-63 victory over Northern Iowa Wednesday night at Banterra Center.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming out after a tough loss last time and coming out and really playing 40 minutes,” head coach Brian Mullins said post game. “I thought the ball moved really well in attack and the guys gave up good shots to get great shots. I thought we bounced well on their step, and I thought we could harass them defensively in the first half with our pressure.”
It was a senior night to remember for the Saluki’s ashes Lance Jones scored a game-high 28 points, Marcus Domask dropped in 24, and Trent Brown added 11 points as the Salukis improved to 21-9 overall and 13-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Mullins continued: “I’m happy for the seniors to play the way they did and for the group. It was good to see a lot of emotion and passion on those faces. We need to build on that and continue to play well with a one coming this weekend big game.”
Southern jumped out to an 8–2 lead and never looked back, taking a 34–23 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Salukis won the battle on the boards 34-28. Southern made it rain in the second half, connecting 9-of-15 from deep and 9-of-10 at the charity streak, pushing their lead to 25 points in the final minutes.
“It’s been a rough 48 hours for him (Lance). Just talking to him and making sure he was okay and he was ready to go,” Mullins said. “Monday was one of the better workouts he’s had in a long time and today he was shootaround ready, game ready and I’m just really happy for him and his family.”
The Evanston native was deadly off the field, finishing with a season-high 28 points, just three points off a career high. Jones went 11-for-14 from field and 5-for-8 from depth while also dishing out four assists.
“He (Lance) probably played one of his best games in this jersey,” Mullins noted. “He was a decisive pass, catch or shoot. He made some great passes when he got to the paint and I’m just really happy for him.”
Domask dominated every facet of the game for the Salukis, showing in his last home game of the season. He scored 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting while tying a career-high with six 3-pointers in the game.
The duo combined to score 33 of the Salukis’ 52 points in the second half as Southern led wire-to-wire.
Trent Brown hit three 3-pointers in the senior’s most hit in a game since the Chicago State game in December.
The Salukis shot 57.7 percent (30-for-52) in the game and 58.6 percent (17-for-29) from behind the bow, while UNI shot from the field at 39.3 percent (22-for-56). ) was held.
Tytan Anderson led the Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC) with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting while Landon Wolf added 17 for UNI.
NEXT ONE
The Salukis close out the regular season on Sunday with a trip to UIC. The tip is set at 1 p.m. in Chicago.
FOLLOW THE SALUKIS
Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Basketballon Instagram at @SIU_Basketballand on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.
|
Sources
2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2023/2/22/mens-basketball-salukis-run-past-northern-iowa-on-senior-night.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council