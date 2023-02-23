Salukis run along Northern Iowa on Senior Night

Next game: at UIC 26-02-2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON SIU Radio Network / 101.5 WCIL FM February 26 (Sun) / 1 p.m bee UIC

CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois hit a season-high 17 shots from behind the arc en route to an 86-63 victory over Northern Iowa Wednesday night at Banterra Center.

“I’m proud of our guys for coming out after a tough loss last time and coming out and really playing 40 minutes,” head coach Brian Mullins said post game. “I thought the ball moved really well in attack and the guys gave up good shots to get great shots. I thought we bounced well on their step, and I thought we could harass them defensively in the first half with our pressure.”

It was a senior night to remember for the Saluki’s ashes Lance Jones scored a game-high 28 points, Marcus Domask dropped in 24, and Trent Brown added 11 points as the Salukis improved to 21-9 overall and 13-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Mullins continued: “I’m happy for the seniors to play the way they did and for the group. It was good to see a lot of emotion and passion on those faces. We need to build on that and continue to play well with a one coming this weekend big game.”

Southern jumped out to an 8–2 lead and never looked back, taking a 34–23 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Salukis won the battle on the boards 34-28. Southern made it rain in the second half, connecting 9-of-15 from deep and 9-of-10 at the charity streak, pushing their lead to 25 points in the final minutes.

“It’s been a rough 48 hours for him (Lance). Just talking to him and making sure he was okay and he was ready to go,” Mullins said. “Monday was one of the better workouts he’s had in a long time and today he was shootaround ready, game ready and I’m just really happy for him and his family.”

The Evanston native was deadly off the field, finishing with a season-high 28 points, just three points off a career high. Jones went 11-for-14 from field and 5-for-8 from depth while also dishing out four assists.

“He (Lance) probably played one of his best games in this jersey,” Mullins noted. “He was a decisive pass, catch or shoot. He made some great passes when he got to the paint and I’m just really happy for him.”

Domask dominated every facet of the game for the Salukis, showing in his last home game of the season. He scored 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting while tying a career-high with six 3-pointers in the game.

The duo combined to score 33 of the Salukis’ 52 points in the second half as Southern led wire-to-wire.

Trent Brown hit three 3-pointers in the senior’s most hit in a game since the Chicago State game in December.

The Salukis shot 57.7 percent (30-for-52) in the game and 58.6 percent (17-for-29) from behind the bow, while UNI shot from the field at 39.3 percent (22-for-56). ) was held.

Tytan Anderson led the Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC) with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting while Landon Wolf added 17 for UNI.

NEXT ONE

The Salukis close out the regular season on Sunday with a trip to UIC. The tip is set at 1 p.m. in Chicago.

FOLLOW THE SALUKIS

Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Basketballon Instagram at @SIU_Basketballand on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.