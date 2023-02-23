No. 7/9 men’s ice hockey set for North Country Pair in final regular season weekend





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 7/9 Harvard (19-6-2, 16-4-0 ECAC Hockey) closes out 2022-23 regular season with North Country road games in St. Lawrence (16-16-0, 11-9-0 ECAC Hockey ) and Clarkson (14-14-4, 8-9-3 ECAC Hockey) this weekend. Harvard has a first-round bye and home ice (top-4 seed) in the ECAC Hockey playoffs, which it has achieved in six of the past seven seasons. Harvard has a chance to finish as high as second in the standings, which would be ECAC Hockey’s best showing since winning the Cleary Cup in 2016-17. It also has a shot at completing its sixth 20-win season in the Ted Donato era. WHAT TO KNOW Harvard has a shot at its 29th Ivy League title this weekend and will keep an eye on Cornell’s series at Brown and Yale. Harvard finished Ivy League play at 9-1-1 (24 points), while Cornell sits at 6-2-0 (19 points). Any result other than two regular season wins for the Big Red would earn Harvard the Ivy League title.

Sean Farrell has been on fire lately, with seven multiple point attempts in his last 11 games (9-14-23 in that span. Farrell (17-29-46) is Harvard’s third forward in the past five seasons with more than 40 points ( Nick Abruzzo , 14/30/44 in 2019-20; Ryan Donato 26-17-43 in 2017-18). Farrell is in the running to become the third Harvard skater in the past 20 years to score a top 50 points (Jimmy Vesey, 32-26-58 in 2014-15; Dominic Moore, 24-27-51 in 2002-03). Farrell is second in the nation (behind Adam Fantilli of Michigan) with 1.70 points per game, which would be the highest scoring average per game by a Harvard player since Steve Martins ’95 (1.88 points/game) in 1993- 94.

Harvard has six NCAA-leading wins in overtime this season. Harvard is 6-1-2 overall in games that have progressed to 3-on-3 overtime. Harvard has OT victories at RPI (W, 3-2 – Nov 11), at Cornell (W, 2-1 – Dec 2), at Princeton (W, 4-3 – Jan 6), at Yale (W , 2/3 – Jan. 20), vs. Colgate (W, 4-4 – Jan. 27), and against Boston College (W, 4-3 – Feb. 6).

Sophomore forward Matthew Coronato and junior forwards Sean Farrell And Alex Laferriere are Harvard’s nominees for the Hobey Baker Award. Farrell leads Harvard in scoring with 46 points (17-29-46) and is second in the nation in points per game (1.70). Coronato leads the team with 19 goals and has 32 points (19-13-32) this year as Farrell’s linemate, including 13 goals in his last 16 games. Laferriere is tied for second on the team with 32 points (14-18-32). Harvard has had four winners of college hockey’s most prestigious award (T-2nd among all schools) – Jimmy Vesey (2016), Lane MacDonald (1989), Scott Fusco (1986), and Mark Fusco (1983).

was outstanding up front for Harvard, with 23 points (13-10-23) in 27 games. He leads all ECAC Hockey freshmen in goal scoring and is one of 12 freshmen in the country to score 13 or more goals. Miller was named to the HCA Rookie of the Year Watch List in February. Starting goalkeeper Mitchell Gibson (13-5-2, 2.21 .920), one of the best in the country in netting, was named one of nine semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award last week. He entered the year as one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country and he currently has a career 42-23-6 in 72 games played, including a 2.32 GAA and .918 Save%. NEXT ONE Harvard awaits its opponent in a best-of-three ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal series to be played March 10-12 at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

