Huskies fall in Miami 88-67





Next game: Central Michigan 25-02-2023 | 1:00 pm ESPN3 Sports fan 1330 AM February 25 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Central Michigan History OXFORD, Ohio – The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the shooting of the Miami RedHawks at Millett Hall Wednesday, falling by a score of 88-67. Miami (11-17, 6-9 MAC) shot more than 50 percent from the field in each quarter to finish the game at 60.3 percent. NIU shot 40.3 percent from the floor, but only made 6 of 22 three-point attempts. The Huskies were led in scoring by A’Jah Davis’ (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy[Fla)21pointsandsevenreboundsin10straightgameswithadouble-double[Fla)21pointsandsevenreboundssnappingastreakof10straightgameswithadouble-double[Fla)21puntenenzevenreboundseenreeksvan10wedstrijdenoprijmeteendouble-double[Fla)21pointsandsevenreboundssnappingastreakof10straightgameswithadouble-double Jana Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) had 15 points off the bench with three 3-pointers. Chelby Cooker (Racine, Wis./Shoreland Lutheran) filled the box with 13 points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists. Miami opened the game with a 7-0 run highlighted by a Maddi Cluse layup at 8:03. Laura Nickel (Marshall, Wis./Marshall) got NIU on the board with a layup left in the start of a 7-2 run that put the Huskies within two, 9-7, with 5:49 left in the first quarter. The RedHawks then got five consecutive points from Peyton Scott to kick off a 9-0 run and extend their lead to 11, 18-7, with 3:40 left in the first. Miami shot 71.4 percent from the field in the quarter to take a 26–15 lead. NIU (14-12, 6-9 MAC) trailed by as much as 17 in the second quarter before a Poisson three started an 11-2 run over 3:19 that brought the Huskies within eight, 38-30, with 2:48 to go. A four-point play from Koker capped the scoring streak. NIU got as close as six with 2:05 left in the half as back-to-back baskets from Poisson and Koker made the score 40-34. Miami rattled off five consecutive points before a Nickel layup in the last 20 seconds of the half made the score 45-36 at halftime. The Huskies were able to erase Miami’s lead in the third quarter, coming within six points twice. Davis and Koker combined to score the first seven points for NIU, with a pair of free throws from Davis making the score 49-43 with 6:34 to play in the quarter. The RedHawks extended their lead to 11 with 5:20 left as Poisson made two threes in an 8-2 run that brought NIU within five, 56-51, at 3:47. The two teams traded baskets for the rest of the quarter, with Miami taking a 64–57 lead going into the fourth. The RedHawks used an 8-1 run early in the final quarter to take a 74-60 lead on a Scott layup with 5:12 left. NIU made only 3 of 13 field goal attempts in the last quarter as Miami ran away with the 88-67 victory. “We were not consistently good enough on both sides of the ball, certainly not defensively,” said the head coach Lisa Carsen . “I thought Miami was the more aggressive team throughout the whole 40 minutes. We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us all the time. A’Jah did a great job tonight, but we had to deflect shots from the perimeter.” The 88 points allowed by NIU was a tie in the season opener at Notre Dame on November 7. Miami defeated the Huskies 33-26. Scott led all scorers with 26 points. Ivy Wolf added 22 and four assists. NIU is back home at the Convocation Center on Saturday, February 25 at 1PM CT against Central Michigan for Senior Day. For tickets, log on to NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). –NIU–

