Alisha Lehmann receives mixed doubles offer from tennis star Petros Tsitsipas after Instagram post as brother Stefanos invited Margot Robbie to watch him play

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has gone from scoring goals to perfecting her smash on the tennis court.

And it has resulted in an offer from Greek pro player Petros Tsitsipas for mixed doubles in the future.

Instagram: @alishalehmann7 Villa star Lehmann tried her hand at tennis while on international duty

Getty Swiss striker Lehmann boasts a huge following on social media

Lehmann is currently away on international duty with Switzerland where she relaxed in her spare time by picking up a racket.

The ex-West Ham star shared multiple snaps of herself with her adoring 11.8million Instagram followers alongside Swiss teammates Geraldine Reuteler and Rachel Rinast.

Captioning the upload, she simply said, “Something else.”

Her post quickly caught the attention of Tsitsipas, brother of current number 3 Stefanos.

Petros made his presence known in her comment section, saying “Let’s play mixed?”

His message was followed by the eyes and tennis racket emoji, but Lehmann has yet to respond to his challenge.

Tsitsipas quickly asked Lehmann for a match in the future

Instagram: @alishalehmann7 Lehmann shared snaps of herself on the field with her international teammates

Instagram: @alishalehmann7 Lehmann has yet to respond to Tsitsipas’ Instagram challenge

Unlike his brother, who specializes in singles, 22-year-old Petros mainly plays in doubles.

Although Stefanos made a similar offer to actor Margot Robbie at the Australian Open in January after his quarterfinal victory.

Meanwhile, Petros has yet to progress beyond the second round of a Grand Slam, which saw the Tsitsipas brothers fall early in the Australian Open last month.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Lehmann, who scored once in the Women’s Super League this season, stated that she wants to raise the profile of women’s football through her social media following.

She said: “I don’t think you can compare women’s and men’s football because it’s just so different how people look at us and how people look at them.

Lehmann told talkSPORT’s Shebahn Aherne that she wants to raise the profile of women’s football

“It’s just not the same. Women’s football is always second-rate. I don’t think you’ll ever be first-class because I think a lot of people still think men’s football is the number one priority.

“They don’t think about women’s football and I think that’s a big problem. Now social media is really useful because people really see, oh, we play football, we can play football.

“When they come to their first game, they’re surprised after saying ‘oh, it’s not even that bad,’ but people judge before they see the actual game.”

“But will things ever be equal? I don’t think this will ever happen to be honest, maybe in the next 100 years, but we won’t be here anymore.

“I hope in the summer when we play the World Cup it will be a big thing. I hope this helps women’s football further forward.

“We just have to live in the moment and appreciate what we have now and obviously let it grow.”