‘Yes I’m a lesbian, every family is different’: Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor slams trolls





Former England wicketkeeper batsman Sarah Taylor took to social media after revealing news of her partner’s pregnancy and answering questions about the development on Thursday.

In a Q/A session with fans, Taylor expressed her feelings and stated that she is in a same-sex relationship with her partner Diana. She also revealed that they used the IVF (in vitro fertilization) method and emphasized that every family looks different, but they should not be mocked or abused. Well, I didn’t expect to have to add an FAQ when announcing my partner’s pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown person who wants to give a very unique opportunity to others… she tweeted. Yes, I am a lesbian, and have been for a long time. No, it’s not a choice. I’m in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different… how it works and what it looks like. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported… Well, I didn’t expect to have to add an FAQ when announcing my partner’s pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown person who wants to give a very unique opportunity to others… Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 23, 2023 Taylor announced her partner’s pregnancy to the world on Wednesday. The England wicket-keeper batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2019, took to social media to announce the news. She posted a photo with her partner, revealing that the “journey hasn’t been easy, but she’s happy to be a part of it.” Being a mother has always been my partner’s dream. The journey hasn’t been easy, but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mom and I am so happy to be a part of it x 19 weeks to go and life will look very different! pic.twitter.com/9bvwK1Yf1e Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 21, 2023 One of the best wicketkeepers and most successful cricketers in women’s cricket history, Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2019 due to anxiety issues. Taylor had also taken an indefinite hiatus in March 2016 due to mental health issues, but later returned to the competition to represent her country at the World Cup. At the 2017 World Cup, which marked her return, she amassed 396 runs at an average of 49.50. Taylor scored 147 in a group stage match against South Africa, scoring 54 in the semi-final and 45 against India in the final.

