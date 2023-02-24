Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: CCL Full Schedule, Team, Time, Venue – Everything you need to know





Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: The cricket fever in India is not going away as fans are always looking for new opportunities. The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is one such opportunity, where fans can see their favorite celebrities in action. In the CCL series, which started on February 18, eight teams will compete against each other. The competition consists of 19 matches in which the teams compete against each other. Celebrities such as Ritesh Deshmukh, who plays for Mumbai Heroes, Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol and many others will be featured in the CCL tournament. Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni, two well-known South Indian actors, will also compete in CCL 2023. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: Full Schedule Date Times (ACTUAL) Matches City/State 18-February-23 2:30 pm Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers Bangalore 18-February-23 7:00 PM Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Bangalore 19-February-23 2:30 pm Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Chandigarh 19-February-23 7:00 PM Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher Chandigarh 25-February-23 2:30 pm Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos Jaipur 25-February-23 7:00 PM Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher Jaipur 26-Feb-23 2:30 pm Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Jaipur 26-Feb-23 7:00 PM Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers Jaipur 04-Mar-23 2:30 pm Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Hyderabad 04-Mar-23 7:00 PM Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Hyderabad 05-Mar-23 2:30 pm Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher Trivandrum 05-Mar-23 7:00 PM Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers Trivandrum 11-Mar-23 2:30 pm Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Chennai 11-Mar-23 7:00 PM Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos Chennai 12-Mar-23 2:30 pm Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Hyderabad 12-Mar-23 7:00 PM Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher Hyderabad 18-Mar-23 2:30 pm Semi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1 Hyderabad 18-Mar-23 7:00 PM Semi-Final 2 vs. Semi-Final 3: SF2 Hyderabad 19-Mar-23 7:00 PM Last match Hyderabad Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: Where to Watch? The CCL T20 tournament will be broadcast on 9 different Zee channels in 9 languages. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: Teams & Squad Karnataka bulldozers Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore and Sagar Gowda. Bhojpuri Dabbangs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai and Sudhir Singh. Bengal tigers Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney and Sourav Das. Mumbai heroes Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh ​​Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali. , Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna and Amit Sial. Chennai rhinoceroses Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasharathan, Sharan, Aadhav and Balasaravanan. Kerala attackers Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson and Prashanth Alexander. Punjab the Sher Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa and Harmeet Singh . Telugu warriors Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum and Harish.

