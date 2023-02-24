Heartbreak in Cape Town: BCCI must stop musical chairs from coaches for India women’s cricket team





Tearful eyes. Face buried in their palms. Clasped hands seeking supernatural help. Laughter gives way to grim faces. A few cheers here and there as hope rose. Stunned faces as the well-known heartbreak finale came to an end. A collective sigh at the end followed by free flowing tears. Senior players and support staff once again left themselves wondering how to pick up the pieces and move on. And a run out that will haunt a lifetime.

This heartache is not new to Women in Blue. Ever since they reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, where they collapsed against England at the finish, they have regularly gone through such phases in ICC events. A year later they lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean; two years later to Australia in Melbourne in the final of the T20 World Cup. Last year, when cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games, they settled for silver by losing to Australia in the final in Birmingham. And now this in Cape Town, where they lost the semi-final to Australia by 5 runs. As in the case of the CWG final and the 2017 World Cup final, India was on course for victory. Australia had no answers for Harmanpreet Kaur – only because of their captain’s unfortunate sacking to ensure the story repeated itself. It is very difficult to control myself. I don’t know, said Harmanpreet. Right now I’m in a hangover. I don’t understand how it goes on. But after this, when we go to the room, we know how many days are left. But I think we played good cricket. I can say no more, she said. Dropped catches, poor fieldwork, midfield mix-ups, failure to close key moments… they all played a part in India’s downfall. For a team aiming to be the powerhouse in women’s cricket, they still have plenty to make up for on the pitch. It is vital that India and the BCCI go back to the drawing board and have a vision and ensure continuity when it comes to support staff. Last December, with only two months left until the tournament, the BCCI chose to shuffle – the team had three different head coaches for each of the last three T20 World Cups. In an internal shuffle that showed little sign of coming, Ramesh Powar, who has been the head coach since 2021, was assigned to the men’s wing of the National Cricket Academy. Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who had managed the men’s Under-19 and A teams as batting advisor along with the senior women’s team, was put in charge of the team for the T20 World Cup. To help him, the BCCI Troy Cooley had a fast bowling coach which the team felt was necessary for conditions in South Africa. With Powar not around and spin being one of the strongest suits of their team, there was no one to help the likes of Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Devika Vaidya. Even Sairaj Bahutule, who was previously in South Africa with the victorious women’s Under-19 team and whose experience of the conditions could have been useful, was not told to stay behind, and was instead seen as part of the men’s team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. who experienced R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the mix. In their main league game against England, the Indian spinners were beaten by their counterparts, and defeat saw them play Australia in the semi-finals. For a team still in the development phase, a strong support staff is essential, as is continuity in planning. Make no mistake, this team is not comparable to the men’s squad, which prefers a man manager rather than a tactically nuanced coach. Considering the youth and the system they are coming up in, the women’s team needs a bunch of support staff who are technically well equipped and can assist them tactically on the field. Top teams that regularly compete for top prizes all have continuity in the planning and let the process take over. But by constantly changing coaches almost every few years, be it the players or the BCCI, they are not giving themselves the best chance of winning. Coaches, such as captains and selectors, are normally appointed from one 50-over World Cup cycle to another, including two T20 World Cups. However, Indian teams, led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet, seem to be an exception to this and it is not surprising that they continue to pay the price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/heartache-at-cape-town-bcci-should-stop-the-musical-chairs-of-coaches-for-indian-womens-cricket-team-8463322/

