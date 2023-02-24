Women’s Premier League | Yashasri’s amazing journey from swimming and basketball to cricket





S. Yashshri | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

As a schoolgirl, S. Yashasri initially loved many sports. Cricket was not one of them. Swimming and basketball were. During an interschool game, when she looked at her teammate Pooja Vanka by hitting the ball really hard, she felt that she too wanted to hit like that. Being tall, she was asked to bowl by her coach. Yashasri’s progress was rapid and she made the India Under-19 squad. She was bought by UP Warriorz at the auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League in Mumbai a few days ago. #WPL Auction Here are the squads from all 5 franchises How excited are you to see them take the field pic.twitter.com/tNrKnG4Adi — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023 My mother broke the news to me, the 19-year-old said during an online interaction Thursday. I had seen the start of the auction at our house and then went to sleep. The medium pacer is thrilled to join a team that includes some of the biggest stars in women’s cricket, such as Alyssa Healy, who she believes will make a good captain as she is a wicket-keeper, and Shabnim Ismail. She is looking forward to getting some tips from Ismail, one of the best seamstresses in women’s cricket. I would especially like to talk to her about the mental aspect, said the girl from Hyderabad. India’s Shafali Verma wins the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Trophy after the final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. | Photo credit: Getty Images She is delighted to have her World Cup winning India Under-19 teammates Shweta Sehrawat And Parshavi Chopra have also been signed up by Warriorz. Shweta is a brilliant hitter and power hitter, said Yashasri. And she’s also been my roommate on tours. She is a good friend and I know her from my time at the NCA, Bengaluru. She is grateful to her parents for the way they supported them, though not many people would have thought that there was a future for a girl in cricket in India. I didn’t focus on studies and only went to school for the exams. But my parents agreed and they asked me to focus on cricket, said the girl who admires Hardik Pandya, Ben Stoke and Umesh Yadav.

