Sports
Ebert, rising tennis star, excited about the future in Spring Arbor
Walter Ebert likes to play the trumpet. It was an acquired taste, passed down from his father Art and something he intends to carry forward into his collegiate years.
But maybe he likes tennis just a little bit more.
Ebert will continue both his academic and tennis career next year and possibly musically at Spring Arbor University. He is currently still in the Sturgis High School band as a senior and hopes it will continue to be a big part of his life.
I’m considering playing trumpet in the band there, Ebert said. Something I also look forward to doing. When I was young I played it once and couldn’t stop playing.
Ebert spends his time on the tennis court accumulating victories. His rise from new tennis player to the No. 1 singles player at SHS didn’t last long either. Ebert started playing tennis at an older age than some, when he was in the eighth grade.
Trojan tennis coach George Earl said Ebert’s game, which started later, was solid.
We’re super proud of him, he’s one of the few who started later in life and kept improving, said Earl. The progress he has made in just a few years is very impressive.
Ebert will play for Spring Arbor head coach David Darling, a 2013 graduate of the school. Darling played for his father Terry, who was the head coach at Spring Arbor until last fall. David had been the women’s coach at Spring Arbor since 2017.
I think Walter has good perseverance. He likes to dig in and play solid tennis, Darling said. He will play more seasoned next level players and often those opponents are older so we will be looking for him to keep improving.
Often, Ebert’s opponents in college will be in their early twenties, as they are upperclassmen. Ebert knows he will also have to earn a spot in Spring Arbor without anything promised. Like the high school, Spring Arbor also institutes a style of challenge matches to fill out their lineup.
That’s the best way to do it, Darling said of creating a singles and doubles lineup. Results speak for themselves.
Ebert knows it won’t be easy, but he rises to the challenge. Ebert, a dedicated tennis player who has played indoors during the colder months, can’t get enough of tennis.
It’s the amount of things you can do in sports. There are so many styles of play, you’re always trying to outsmart your opponents, he said. I always think about who can last longer, which player has more stamina. It feels great to be really committed to something because when you are and put in the effort, good things can happen.
Ebert said he most likely wants to study sports management or business administration. He did say anything could happen between now and when he officially starts classes in Spring Arbor, but those two options were front and center.
He also looks forward to growing his faith while in college and Spring Arbor is a good place for that.
I love being closer to God during this journey as well, Ebert said. Sometimes I pray before tennis matches, sometimes I pray for a third set or when I am in a difficult situation.
Earl, who also played collegiate tennis at Kalamazoo College, said Ebert should be able to make the transition to the next level.
I think he will handle it well. College is defined as being away from home, but I think he’ll make Spring Arbor a home for himself, Earl said. Everything in college is kicked up a notch, be it grades, training, or competition. I think he will do just fine there.
