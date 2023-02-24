Bizarre run-out denies India’s Harmanpreet Kaur





Harmanpreet Kaur received a bizarre dismissal during the semi-final of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Australia at a crucial moment in the game. Coming through the middle despite illness, the India captain played beautifully to complete her half-century and throw her side into the fray to chase Australia’s 172/4. But a freak moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran into it, leaving her short of ground when she was 52 out.

Harmanpreet Kaur pays high price for bizarre outburst | Women’s T20WC 2023 Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on fire until he got involved in an unusual run-out that cost her wicket in the semi-final against Australia at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup The India captain was understandably devastated by the way the sacking was delivered and hoisted herself off the field of play when her team still needed a big finish. And Kaur was seen with tears in her eyes as her side fell five runs short of exiting the tournament in the semi-finals. The response from great figures in Indian cricket was quick and extremely sympathetic to Kaur’s misfortune: A heavy loss for @BCCIWomen against Australia in the #ICCWomensT20WorldCup, but we couldn’t be more proud of our girls for their spirit on the field. The team gave their all and showed that they are true warriors. We stand behind you, Women in Blue! #INDWvsAUSW Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 23, 2023 Match winner at the crease and run out in a semi-final. We’ve had this heartbreak before. Sad to look India. We ran away with the game, but Australia again proved why they are a tough side to beat. Good try girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023 Victors Australia will play against South Africa or England in the final on Sunday, which will also be held at Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia and India face each other in thrilling semi-final | Women’s T20WC 2023 Match Highlights from an Entertaining Australia v India Finals Match at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

