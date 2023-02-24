Commissioners approve tennis court resurfacing for McCluskey – LaGrange Daily News

Commissioners approve tennis court resurfacing for McCluskey Published Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9 a.m

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated with comments from Troup County School System Superintendent Brian Shumate.

On Tuesday, the Troup County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a request for parks and recreation funding to pay for the resurfacing of the tennis courts at the McCluskey Tennis Center.

The commissioners unanimously approved a contract with the low bidder, Signature Tennis, to resurface six tennis courts at the facility for a total cost of $27,000.

County manager Eric Mosley said the Troup County School System, which currently makes extensive use of the center for high school tennis, will pay for half of the project. The Chattahoochee Area Tennis Association (CHATA) has also agreed to contribute $5,000 to the project.

The remaining $8,500 will be paid with leftover SPLOST IV funds earmarked for improvements to Granger Park.

Lance Dennis, director of parks and recreation, said the combination of tennis’s growing popularity and the fact that the high schools are going to use the tennis center instead of their own courts has created a need for additional jobs in the near future.

Our tennis center is simply overcrowded, Dennis said. It’s packed every day, which is great for our community, but we allow a lot of high school play. LaGrange does not have a tennis court. Troup High School didn’t rebuild their tennis court when they took them down. And now there are rumors that Callaway will have to remove their tennis courts in order to expand their indoor facility.

Tennis director Bill Champion said kids play at the center Monday through Friday afternoons, with at least 70 kids at a time.

The new development, the growth of Kia and people moving to this part of the state, all these new additional jobs and housing, the Parks and Rec is one that will accommodate a lot of that growth, Champion said, explaining that tennis booming in Troup County.

Champion said part of their current problem is the lack of tennis courts in the area.

Callaway Gardens [tennis courts] have closed. LaGrange College courts get where they need a lot of work. We lost the Troup High courts. We’re losing Callaway Highs courts for at least a year. Hopefully they block some land to rebuild that, Champion said.

Troup County school system superintendent Brian Shumate said TCSS has plans to replace both Callaway High School and Troup High School courts.

Our master plan for Callaway High School will require the removal of current courts to accommodate the indoor practice facility, and we have plans to replace three at an adjacent site, Superintendent Brian Shumate said. While Troup Highs were not initially replaced, the district has plans to replace them in the near future.

Champion said the main uses of the courts are sports programs for children and recreational use for adults, but he said tennis tournaments also boost tourism.

We lose tennis tournaments. One of the big tournaments we lost was the tri-level tournament. We did too well at that. We’ve gone from 300 to 800 players in nine or ten years, but we don’t have tennis courts anymore. We lost that bid to Columbus, which has about 200 tennis courts, Champion said.

Mosley said the county is currently looking at a community center and possibly new tennis courts in the Rosemont area. Up to six courses can also be added to Granger Park, Champion said.

Champion said the cost to build an unlit hard court is about $35,000.