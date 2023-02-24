Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is accused of raping a woman

A Sri Lankan cricketer accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder is now allowed to use WhatsApp after his bail variations are eased.

Danushka Gunathilaka faced the local court of the Downing Center in Sydney on Thursday in a gray suit as he faces four charges of unauthorized sexual intercourse related to an incident on November 2 last year.

Defense attorney Emma Sullivan filed to amend two terms on the 31-year-old’s bail.

The first condition was that Mr Gunathilaka be allowed to use WhatsApp, which was not approved by Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson.

The court heard that the app should not be used to facilitate or arrange dating. He is still not allowed to use dating apps or social media.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has relaxed his bail conditions. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw Source: News Corp Australia

Ms Sullivan asked the court to lift the night curfew and enforcement conditions after police visited Mr Gunathilaka’s home at 2am.

DPP attorney George Rixon opposed the change, telling the court it should be in place to reduce the risks of further violations.

The suspect’s aggressive sexual behavior worries him, he said.

Mr. Rixon argued that there will likely be more opportunities for the same type of alleged crime at night.

The crowning point is that it’s more common at that time of day, he said.

Magistrate Atkinson said there was nothing unique about the alleged crime, which could happen at any time of the day.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Sri Lankan cricketer is now allowed on WhatsApp. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw Source: News Corp Australia

She said keeping Mr Gunathilaka on the curfew would no longer reduce the risks as he has been adhering to it since he is out on bail.

The reality is that he needs to live at home, if he’s at risk of staying elsewhere, it will be more obvious to people than to a member of the public who doesn’t have a profile, she said.

Mr Rixon said he disagreed with the magistrate and said Mr Gunathilaka was not necessarily immediately recognizable in the community.

Ms Sullivan said she did not accept what Mr Rixon said about her client not being well known.

“There have been media outlets that have followed this procedure. It is internationally known,” she told the court.

The magistrate told the court that everyone should receive the same treatment whether they are high profile or not.

She said Mr Gunathilaka has now had the benefit of the passage of time and agreed to amend the bail to lift the curfew.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The international cricketer faced the local court at the Downing Center in Sydney. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw Source: News Corp Australia

He has adhered to very strict bail conditions for a period of time, Ms Atkinson said.

I am satisfied today the curfew can be lifted.

She directly told the cricketer that he must continue to meet his bail conditions.

Police allege Mr Gunathilaka had a match with a woman on a dating app while in Sydney for the T20 World Cup last year, chatting online before meeting on November 2.

According to police, they had a drink in town before returning to the woman’s home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs at around 11 p.m.

Mr Gunathilaka allegedly ignored the woman’s request to take it easy and instead strangled and assaulted the 29-year-old woman in her own home, according to a fact sheet provided by police at an earlier hearing.

The batsman reportedly forced himself on top of the woman as the pair moved into the bedroom. Police allege that the woman felt uncomfortable and agreed to continue sexual activity only if Mr Gunathilaka wore a condom.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> He was in Australia for the T20 cricket competition. Image: Instagram Source: Supplied

He protested but eventually agreed, police say in the court documents.

The woman told police she later found the condom on the floor next to the bed.

Police claim the woman was in shock and did not consent to sex without a condom. She again asked him to use a condom, but he refused and instead violently engaged in sexual activity, according to police allegations.

During the hours he spent in the woman’s house, Mr. Gunathilaka allegedly strangled the woman several times and hit her on the buttocks.

Police claim the woman was frozen and in shock before the international cricketer asked her to order him an Uber. He left her house just before 1 AM.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Danushka Gunathilaka is only allowed to live in Sydney. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Simon Bullard. Source: Supplied

The alleged victim told police she was in pain and swollen and unable to work the next day because she couldn’t stop crying.

Mr Gunathilaka has not pleaded the four allegations of sexual intercourse without consent.

The court has heard that evidence has been provided to Mr Gunathilaka’s legal team and that the case will go to court in April.

He was given permission to move into a one-bedroom apartment in inner west Sydney before Christmas last year.

He has previously surrendered his passport and has been ordered not to approach any international departure point as a condition of his bail.

The Sri Lankan national had to report to the police every day and adhere to a curfew.

Mr Gunathilaka’s bail was secured by a bond of $150,000 from a friend of a friend and another $50,000 from the cricketer.