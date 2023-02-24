11-Year-Old Gets Staples In Her Head After Teacher Throws Hockey Stick At Her





An 11-year-old girl was hit on the head by a hockey stick at school – and a substitute PE teacher was subsequently convicted of child abuse. “Her excuse was that she was trying to throw the hockey stick at another kid and it accidentally hit her,” said attorney Jon Marko. The substitute teacher threw the metal hockey stick at Detroit’s Hope Academy elementary school in anger. “She was yelling and cursing,” Cha’Kyra Thomas said. “The next thing I know I feel something hard on the side of my head.” Thomas didn’t realize it was a hockey stick – dazed and confused, last May at Hope Academy on Detroit’s west side. “When this little girl’s mom came to school and wondered where my daughter is, they couldn’t even find her,” said Marko. “She was found wandering the hallways with blood streaming down her face.” She ended up with staples to her head – and brain trauma. The deputy, Jacqueline Brown, never said sorry – and was actually criminally charged with child molestation for the crime. “What kind of teacher throws a hockey stick at a fifth grader’s head? I mean, there must be something wrong with your head,’ Marko said. That teacher, Jacqueline Brown, was actually sentenced Thursday, part of a plea deal that sees her receive two years of probation and must take anger management classes. “Just looking at her brought back all the memories of a blow to my head,” said Cha’Kyra. The 11-year-old was in court for the sentencing and says she had to move out of school and has ongoing problems from the trauma. “My memories, now I have to wear glasses and I can’t really remember,” she said. She also goes to a counselor to cope with what happened, but suffers from nightmares. “It’s like flashing what happened that day,” Cha’Kyra said. “I got hit on the head. I remember kids just laughing at me.” Attorney Jon Marko and the family are suing the teacher, the charter school and the employment agency that places this teacher. The school was not in session when FOX 2 asked for comment. Eleven-year-old Cha’Kyra Thomas and the staples in her head after the injury.

