Cricket News 2023, Mankad Dismissal, MCC Laws, Latest, Controversy, Drama,

Crickets lawmakers have issued a call for calm as controversy reigns over the legitimacy of Mankad’s dismissal when the non-batting batsman is chased off by a bowler. For some cricket followers, the dismissal, named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has always been unfair, even as officials have repeatedly insisted it remains legal. In January, Australian international Adam Zampa attempted to dismiss non-striker Tom Rogers in a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League match with a Mankad. Rogers was ultimately not ruled out at review because Zampa’s arm had passed the highest point where he would reasonably be expected to release the ball. India’s women sealed their one-day international run 3-0 in England last year with a Mankad. Watch every match from the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Live & Free or follow Kayo Minis on Kayo Freebies. Join now and start streaming right away > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Agar and Warner depart from India | 02:50 There have been dire warnings about the use of the sacking at amateur level, with former England batsman Mark Butcher predicting absolute carnage. But the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which is still responsible for cricket laws worldwide, stepped in on Thursday to defuse tensions and issued a statement on the matter. The WCC (MCC’s World Cricket Committee) is now calling for calm at all levels of the game from the grassroots level of recreational cricket to the elite level as running out of a non-striker who chooses to steal ground is within the laws of the game, it said. MORE NEWS Couldn’t be more unhappy: Aussies through to World Cup final after excruciating blunder WhatsApp twist in rape case Sri Lankan cricket stars Committee chairman Mike Gatting, the former England captain, said the fundamental position was unchanged and bowlers deserved protection from batters who went too far back. Our position on this is that batters shouldn’t steal ground if they don’t want to be spent this way, he said. Nor should they expect to get a warning if they do. The great Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka said: The bowler is not the bad guy here. Each batter has a choice; to stay in their soil, or risk being spent if they try to steal soil.

