Alcaraz can tie Djokovic on points this week; Who would be world number 1? | ATP tour

If you watched the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings this week, you may have noticed that Carlos Alcaraz has a chance to match world No. 1 Novak Djokovic by winning the Rio Open presented by Claro. However, the Spaniard cannot return to world number 1 next Monday.

When two players are tied for the same spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, the first tiebreaker goes to the player who has more points in the mandatory events: the Nitto ATP Finals, Grand Slams and ATP Masters 1000s. Djokovic has 5,820 points on those tournaments compared to Alcaraz’s 5,090.

So even if Alcaraz defends his title in Rio de Janeiro and matches it with the number of points Djokovic will have on Monday (6,980), the Serb remains number 1 and Alcaraz number 2.

The battle for No. 1 will heat up next week, with both men competing in ATP 500 events. Alcaraz is scheduled to play in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC, and Djokovic will take the lead at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

If Alcaraz emerges victorious in Rio de Janeiro and advances next week in the draw in Acapulco than Djokovic in Dubai, the Spaniard will return to number 1 in the world on March 6. Even if the 19-year-old doesn’t triumph in Brazil, he still has a chance depending on the Serb’s result in Dubai.

“It’s been a long time [I spent] at number 1,” said Alcaraz last week in Buenos Aires, where he returned after more than three months of absence due to injury. “Now it is a goal for me to recover number 1 and do my best in these tournaments to get back to that number. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Last September, Alcaraz became the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. The 19-year-old spent 20 weeks in first place before relinquishing it as Djokovic lifted the Australian Open trophy.