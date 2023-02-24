Jerry York named Hobey Baker Legend of College Hockey – Hobey Baker Memorial Award





St. Paul, Min. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is pleased to announce its 2023 Legend of College Hockey receiver as Jerry York from Boston College. York began his coaching career with Clarkson, where he spent seven years and led the Golden Knights to an ECAC Championship in 1977. While with Clarkson, he had a record of 125-87-3. In 1979, York took over the Bowling Green program where he would helm for 15 years (1979-1994), finishing with a record of 342-248-31. He led the Falcons to four regular-season CCHA championships (1982, 1983, 1984, 1987), a post-season CCHA championship in 1988, and a national championship in 1984. York later returned to Boston College, his alma mater , and coached from 1994-2022, leading the Eagles to three national championships (2001, 2008, 2012), along with runners-up finishes in 1998, 2000, 2006, and 2007. In Hockey East, Yorks Eagles captured nine Beanpot titles, playing 18 NCAA tournaments, 12 Frozen Four appearances, 12 Hockey East regular season titles, nine postseason crowns and four National titles. In his 50-year coaching career, the Watertown, MA. native went 1,123-682-128 (.614), making him the winningest coach in college hockey and the only collegiate coach to reach more than 1,000 wins. York was named Hockey East Coach of the Year five times (2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2021) and received the 1977 Spencer Penrose Award from the American Hockey Coaches Association. He was named the New England Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2014, and was awarded the Lester Patrick Award in 2010. On November 18, 2019, York was inducted into Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame, making him only the fifth coach in NCAA history to be inducted and the first to coach exclusively at the collegiate level. On December 9, 2021, he was officially inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. As a player, York was a three-year letterman with the Eagles from 1964–67 and had 134 points (64 goals, 70 assists) in 81 games played. His point total also makes him one of the school’s all-time leaders in career points, goals and assists, and single-season points and assists. In 1967, York was named to the All-America First Team, All-New England, and won the Walter Brown Award for the best American collegiate player in New England. The Eagles went 60-26 with York on the squad, won the Beanpot in 1965 and finished second at the 1965 NCAA Tournament. His Boston College jersey was retired on April 12, 2010. York has coached four Hobey Baker Award winners George McPhee (1980), Brian Holzinger (1992), Mike Mottau (1997) and Johnny Gaudreau (2012). In addition to the prize winners, York coached 39 top ten finalists and 13 hat-trick finalists. Coach York will be honored along with this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner at the annual Hobey Baker Award Banquet and golf outing this summer in St. Paul, Minnesota. Banquet and golf information will be available soon on Hobey’s website at: hobeybaker.com. Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2023 include: Top ten candidates list: March 15

Hobey Hattrick of three finalists: March 30

Hobey Baker Award Announcement: April 7 The 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in Tampa, FL. The awards show will be broadcast nationally on the NHL Network and streamed live on hobeybaker.com. For more information about the Hobey Baker Award, visit www.hobeybaker.com. To access the Hobey logo and trophy photos, visit www.hobeybaker.com/media .

