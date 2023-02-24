From mister cowboy to mister football

FRISCO, Texas Maybe you knew ‘Mr. Cowboy’ is, the nickname given to the Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame by Bob Lilly, and the 83-year-old recently reminded me in an interview how the title embarrassed him somewhat.

Lilly thinks there have been so many “Mr. Cowboys” over the years who deserved that title, but maybe he was tagged “Mr. Cowboy” because he was the first pick of the Dallas Cowboys franchise, the first player inducted into the ring of honor, first player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he and Jason Witten the franchise leaders with 11 Pro Bowl selections, he and Ralph Neeley the first two Cowboys named to an NFL All Decade team ( 1960s) and he and Randy White tied for the franchise’s most All-Pro selections (seven).

Well, this guy in two years might just trump “Mr. Cowboy.”

Meet one Micah Parsons, now the self-proclaimed ‘Mr. Football’.

Yes, last weekend, as the featured guest on Friday night at _The Ticket Sports Radio’s_ annual _Ticketstock_ event, the hosts asked him during a live interview if he considered himself a “linebacker or defensive end, or a hybrid, whatever you call it.” you yourself?”

Parsons said without missing a beat, “I call myself Mr. Football.”

So listen up. When asked if maybe Penn State had abused him, or if he needed another year to explode, knowing he had left in his third two seasons after the COVID explosion, Parsons elaborated on this statement:

“So it took me another year to explode. So my freshman year I was chasing a senior. I slowly worked my way up the roster, slowly learned the playbook, so by the end of the year I won the job. That was kind of exploding me towards the Cotton Bowl (2019 Outstanding Defensive Player), like look at the last four games and Cotton Bowl, I was like rebellion, right So we got to the next season I earned the job, and I was kept climbing, and as the year went on I was like, keep getting better with more experience you have to realize when I went to college it was my first time playing linebacker especially under the system I was always the running, edge, so I was learning the position, I kept going.

“And then COVID hit (2020), and it was like, ‘Yeah Mike, you’re going to be a Top 10 player in the draft.’ And I said, ‘Well, to Penn State.’ And what would bring me back that year was they said, ‘Well, we’ll blitz you more, we’ll hunt you down more, we’ll show everybody what you’ve got.’ So I was like, ‘Damn, I’ll do that,’ but then LaVar Arrington, my mentor, said, ‘So you win all those trophies, but they’re just collecting dust, so don’t even worry about it.’ said, ‘Damn, you’re right,’ so then I went to the pros.

“And then I got to Dan (Quinn in 2021), he said, ‘You can blitz, right?’ He says, “Can you do this?” I was like yes, and he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to line you up here (at DE). I was like, ‘OK.’ And then we did OTAs, I dominated, and then we went to camp and put me against some guys who were walking through and I crushed them. Then pitted me against some backups, I crushed them. And then he pitted me against Tyron Smith, and I just felt like I hit a wall. And I said, ‘Okay, we’ve got some work to do.’ But we had a base point, and then I realized not everyone is Tyron Smith, because after that I said let me go here, let me go here and I started working and went in and then I got into the regular season. that not everyone is Zack Martin and La’el Collins and Tyron Smith. And I was like, ‘OK, this isn’t as hard as I thought.'”

And now, 26 sacks later, and Micah takes his shots in playing linebacker and defensive end, as well as blitzing, we have the birth of ‘Mr. Football’.

Stop scrumS: Look, these “scrums” are for rugby, not NFL football. This has got to stop, these playing third-and-ones, fourth-and-ones, teams lining up like three players behind the quarterback under center, and on the snaps just pushing the QB forward for the necessary yards to pick up for a first downs. You know this used to be illegal, but in 2005 the NFL decided it had become too difficult to decipher whether pushing or pulling was involved. Well, these teams are now taking advantage, and it’s just bush league, even offensive linemen now step in when they drop behind a running back and just push the guy five yards or until he lands in the end zone. Even Mike Pereira, the former NFL director of officials who became the rules analyst for Fox, agrees somewhat, saying, “You could say these scrums have become a safety issue. If you put all those bodies and all those legs ahead . . it seems to be a player safety type thing.” And pretty barbaric.

PSA: So here’s my public service announcement Do yourself a favor and go check it out Godfather vs. Gunslinger on NFL.com, part of his nod to Black History Month. It is the story of the 1984 Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State undefeated clash between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference HBCU schools that garnered so much attention that the game was moved from little old Ita Bena, Miss., to the state capital of Jackson, Miss. ., an unprecedented move to play the game at the 65,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium broadcast live in the state of Mississippi. Great clash between Valley’s wide receiver Jerry Rice and Alcorn’s corner Isaac Holt, who turned out to be one of my all-time favorite Cowboys players. The Godfather is Alcorn’s head coach, the late Marino Casem. The Gunslinger is Archie Cooley from Valley. Epic HBCU game. Well worth a 15 minute peek back in nearly 40 years.

As part of Black History Month celebration, it is pointed out that Cowboys Hall of Fame recipient Bob Hayes is the only player to win an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl title. And to think it took 35 years for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee to induct "Bullet Bob" into the Hall of Fame, seven years after his passing.

As part of Black History Month celebration, it is pointed out that Cowboys Hall of Fame recipient Bob Hayes is the only player to win an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl title. And to think it took 35 years for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee to induct “Bullet Bob” into the Hall of Fame, seven years after his passing. Shorties: And here’s another reason why Dak Prescott wins the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, by taking the time here on The Star on Wednesday to participate in a panel discussion in front of an SRO audience for those in the organization as part of the Black History Month party. . . Oh, and the speech he gave at the NFL Honors ceremony for winning the Man of Year award was essentially off the cuff, as he told me afterwards that he didn’t hear about winning until just before the program started, which made everything he said that night even more impressive. . . Jason Witten, one of the other three Cowboys to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, will announce his 6th annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award winner here at Ford Center on Thursday night, the three finalists Deslin Alexandre of Pittsburgh, Sean Clifford of Penn State and Alex Forsyth, Oregon. . . Oh, and speaking of third-and-one, Dak went eight-of-eight in that category, tied for first place in the NFL by 100 percent, while Philly’s Jalen Hurts went 16 of 19, but three-of-three in the Super Bowl, and picking up another scoop on fourth and one opj push and shoves.

And for today’s final word, let’s go back almost two weeks ago to the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 that was announced before Super Bowl LVII to get a good feel from Scott Howley for what it’s like to finally get on that podium to run representing Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley when his father’s name was called after a 46-year wait.

“Oh, it was great,” says Scott. “It was so surreal and I was nervous and actually Ronde Barber was standing next to me (before he walked out) and I said, ‘Man if I pass out, just step over me.’ And he says, ‘No man, I’ll pick you up like I would pick up all my teammates and carry you there with me.’