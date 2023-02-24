Carlos Alcaraz raises profile with Vogue Feature | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz continues to dip his toes into the fashion world with a new feature article this month in Vogue. In the extensive article, Alcaraz discusses his love of chess, his sense of fashion and his admiration for Roger Federer, among other things. Complete with photoshoot footage from the 19-year-old, the longform piece provides new insight into the routines, habits and quirks of the ATP Tour’s newest superstar. Alcaraz also discusses what he called a “bad period” after winning the US Open for his first Grand Slam title last September. “That sounds like I’m making it up,” Alcaraz said, before explaining the stress that followed his New York performance that made him the youngest No. 1 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Read an excerpt from the feature below. Carlos Alcaraz” style=”width: 100%;” /> Alcaraz grew up just over an hour from [the Ferrero academy], in a village outside Murcia called El Palmar, a place he still visits on weekends. Everyone knows each other, he says, and he has the same friends he hung out with as a kid. Some 40 years ago, his great-uncle built a tennis club there, on what was a clay pigeon shooting range, and Alcaraz’s grandfather, Carlos, took part. Later Alcaraz’s father – who played tennis professionally until he could no longer afford to continue – became the director. So Carlitos was born, he says, “with tennis in my blood.” His older brother, Álvaro (now 23), played for him in tournaments, and his younger brothers (ages 13 and 11) are just as passionate about tennis as the rest of the family, including his mother, who until recently worked as a shop assistant at IKEA. Alcaraz got his first racket at the age of four and, according to his father, cried when he had to stop playing to go home for dinner. His social life revolved around the tennis club. By the time he was 12 he was a serious enough player that he was sponsored by Babolat and Lotto. A family friend who owns Postres Reina, a yoghurt and dessert company based in Murcia, had given him all the money he needed to attend a junior tournament in Croatia, and continued to pay much of his travel expenses. Ferrero first saw him play around this time. “I had already heard about him,” says his coach. “Especially the fact that he did a lot of different things – drop shots and lobs and run to the net, things that young kids don’t do, they just stay in the back, fight and run. He was very dynamic, you could see that.” Alcaraz’s routine is those few hours of tennis a day, plus training and physical therapy, and a siesta after lunch. He eats what he wants, but healthy. In the evening he tries to learn English. “I’ve improved, but I still have a long way to go!” Occasionally he watches a movie and – appropriately – prefers what he calls excitement or motivation. Motivational movies? I ask a little confused. “Yes,” he replies. “Sylvester Stallone. You know: Rocky Balboa.” … A hobby is chess. “I like chess. Having to concentrate, playing against someone else, strategy – thinking ahead. I think that is all very similar to the tennis court,” says Alcaraz. “You have to feel where the other player will send the ball, you have to move in advance and try to do something that will make him uncomfortable. So I play it a lot.” Read the full Vogue feature here.

