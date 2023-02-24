Women’s Hockey No. 14 Hosts University of Maine for Hockey East Quarterfinals

PROVIDENCE, RI – The No.14 Friars will host the University of Maine in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Hockey East Tournament on Saturday, February 25. The puck will be dropped at 3 p.m. at Schneider Arena. The Friars enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed and the Black Bears as the No. 6 seed. Tickets for the game can be purchased at Friars.com.

Exploring the brothers

The Friars finished the regular season 20-10-4 overall and 15-8-4 in Hockey East play. The Friars are coming off a weekend split against Boston College. On Friday, February 17, the Friars fell to the Eagles, 5-2. On Saturday, February 18, Providence shutout the Eagles, 3-0.

Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) led the Friars in total points with four consisting of three assists and one goal. Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) followed with three points from two assists and one goal. Hope Walinski (Lincoln, RI) ended the weekend with 43 saves.

USCHO Division I Women’s Poll: February 20, 2023

As of February 20, the Friars are #14 in the most recent USCHO NCAA Women’s Hockey rankings. Providence received 44 votes.

Hockey East Award Winners

Hjalmarsson was named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward for the 2022–23 season. She is the first brother ever to receive the honor since its inception in 2009-2010.

Kirchmair was named to the Hockey East Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team. Kirchmair is third in point total to the Friars with 11 goals and nine assists.

Hope Walinski was named Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week on February 20 for her first career shutout with 33 saves in her first collegiate appearance between the pipes on February 18.

Sara Hjalmarsson was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week, as announced on January 30, for recording her fourth career hat-trick on January 27 against the University of New Hampshire.

Claire Ty was named Hockey East Defender of the Week, as announced on December 12, for tallying three assists in one game on December 10.

Hjalmarsson was named Hockey East Player of the Week, as announced on November 21. Hjalmarsson was recognized for a four-goal game against Maine on November 19.

Abstreiter was named Hockey East Stop It Goaltender of the Week, as announced on November 21. Abstreiter was recognized for her sixth shutout this season and 63 saves over the weekend.

Kirchmair was named Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Month as announced on November 2. Kirchmair was recognized for leading the Friars in goals with seven and leading all of Hockey East in goals among freshmen.

Kirchmair was named Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week, as announced on October 24. Kirchmair was recognized for scoring two goals over the weekend. She has seven goals and two assists in eight season games.

Abstreiter was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, as announced on October 17. Abstreiter was recognized for another shutout weekend against Holy Cross. With a total of 25 saves, she is the first goaltender in program history to record four consecutive shutouts.

Abstreiter was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, as announced on October 10. Abstreiter was recognized after a shutout weekend against Union College and RPI, making 35 total saves.

Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) was named Hockey East Pro-Ambitions Rookie of the Week, as announced on September 26. Kirchmair was recognized for scoring the game winner with her first career goal against St. Lawrence.

Hockey East Preseason Poll

The Friars were picked to finish fourth in the Hockey East Preseason Poll, which was released on Tuesday, September 13. Providence received 61 points, finishing behind Northeastern (90), Vermont (79), and Boston College (76). The Huskies, who won the 2022 Hockey East Tournament, received nine first place votes.

Fresh brother faces

Providence welcomes seven new players (three transfers and four freshmen) to its roster for the 2022-23 season. Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) is a graduate student of Colgate University.Ida Press(Uppsala, Sweden) is a graduate student at the University of Maine.Rachel Weiss(Calgary, Alberta) is a junior from Penn State. The four freshmen are Mégane Quirion (Saint-Eustache, Quebec),Kayla Kutes(Kirkland, Wa.), Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) andChristine Cavaliere(Mississauga, Ontario).

Captains appointed

Graduated studentCaroline Peterson(East Falmouth, Massachusetts) was named captain for the 2022-23 season along with alternate captainsSandra Abstreiter(Freising, Germany) a graduate student, seniorLauren De Blois(Lewiston, Maine), and graduate studentHunter Barnett(Caledon, Ontario).

Looking for the black bears

Maine finished the regular season 15-17-2 overall with a 12-13-2 Hockey East record. The Black Bears last faced Merrimack College. On Friday, February 17, the Black Bears defeated the Warriors 5-2. On Saturday, February 18, Merrimack defeated Maine 3-1. As a team, Maine averages 31.8 shots per game and has a conversion rate of 0.181 on power plays with a 50.5 faceoff success rate.

Who to watch

Sophomore Mira Seregély leads the Black Bears in total points with 23. Sophomore Alyssa Wruble leads in goals with 12 and Lilli Welcke leads in assists with 15.

Freshman goaltender Brooklyn Oakes has appeared in 16 games for the Black Bears. Oakes has five wins and 353 saves for a .901 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. Junior netminder Jorden Mattison played in 13 games with 309 saves and seven wins. Mattison has a .917 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.

All Time Series with the Black Bears

Providence currently leads the all-time record against Maine 50-14-14. The last time the Friars faced the Black Bears was on January 28. The Friars tied the Black Bears 4-4 in overtime. Providence went on to win the shootout 2-1.

Brothers in Hockey East Tournament

The Friars are 20-22 all-time in Hockey East Tournament play. Against Maine, the Friars are 4-0 in tournament play with two quarterfinal wins and two semifinal wins.