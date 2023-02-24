Egypt Open Unleashes Exciting Year For Para Athletes





Gold is the top accolade at the Egypt Para Open; the three-day tournament, which begins in Giza on Saturday, July 25e February begins a year in which continental champions are crowned and eyes set on qualifying for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, now just 18 months away. Earning credits by reaching the required number of attendees and gaining essential points in the world rankings is the most important thing in the mind of the player in a groundbreaking year. In total there are 31 para tournaments on the ITTF calendar, while regional championships are held in Africa, Europe and Oceania, as well as the Asian Para Games and Para Pan American Games. Checking out 2023 events schedule here! The 2023 calendar reflects the incredible progress made in recent years regarding para table tennis; it’s a 40 percent increase in events compared to 2019 before the pandemic hit. The standards are constantly rising, both at the level of the game, as more athletes are supported to play full-time, and in terms of organization and presentation. Alaor Azevedo, ITTF Executive Vice President in charge of Para table tennis. Saudi Arabia in particular appears for the first time as an organizer of international para tournaments; Argostoli and Podgorica, new to the program in 2022, will host again. In addition, established events will continue; the United States hosts an international para event for the 14e time and the Czech Republic on the 16e occasion. Likewise, Slovenia welcomes players for the 18e years and Argentina for the 20e year. Well-known events and in Egypt there are familiar faces on duty. For the host nation, Mohamed Sameh Eid Saleh (grade 4) is again practicing his skills after winning silver last year. Stphane Messi (grade 7), gold medalist at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, now 50 years old, is the most experienced member of an impressive French contingent. Thomas Bouvais (class 8), silver medalist and Lucas Didier (class 9) bronze medalist both compete, impressively at the 2022 Andalusian World Para Championships, as does Spain’s Jordi Morales (class 7), crowned 2018 World Champion in Lasko. Watch the Egypt Para Open 2023 live on the ITTF YouTube channel In the women’s singles, Romania’s Iona-Monica Tepelea (class 10), Gabriela Constantin (class 6) will try to claim gold after taking silver and bronze in 2022. India’s Bhavina Patel (class 4), silver medalist at the Paralympic Games from Tokyo 2020 , returns just like Lucie Hautire from France (grade 8). A total of 91 men and 41 women are fighting in Giza. In addition to Egypt, entries were received from Chile, Cameroon, France, Great Britain, Greece, India, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. classes Men’s and Women’s Singles: Wheelchair class 1-5

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Class 6-10 standing

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Class 11 Intellectual Disability

Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles: The number is the maximum sum of the two player singles classes Egypt Para Open 2023: Entries, schedule, results

