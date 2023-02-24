Cricket lawmakers are calling for calm as the ‘Mankad’ debate heats up

LONDON: Cricket lawmakers have issued a “call for calm” as controversy swirls over the legitimacy of “Mankad’s dismissal”, when the non-striking batsman is chased off by a bowler.

For some cricket followers, the dismissal, named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has always been unfair, even as officials have repeatedly insisted it remains legal.

In January, Australian international Adam Zampa attempted to dismiss non-striker Tom Rogers in a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League match with a Mankad.

Rogers was ultimately not judged because Zampa’s arm had passed the highest point where he would reasonably be expected to release the ball.

The women of India sealed their one-day international run 3-0 in England last year with a Mankad.

There have been dire warnings about the use of the sacking at amateur level, with former England batsman Mark Butcher predicting an “absolute carnage”.

However, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which is still responsible for cricket laws worldwide, intervened on Thursday to defuse tensions and issued a statement on the matter.

“The WCC (MCC’s World Cricket Committee) is now calling for calm at all levels of the game, from the grassroots level of recreational cricket to the elite level, given that running out of a non-striker who chooses to steal ground, within the laws of the game,” the company said.

Committee chairman Mike Gatting, the former England captain, said the fundamental position was unchanged and bowlers deserved protection from batters who went too far back.

“Our position on this is simple. Batters shouldn’t steal ground if they don’t want to be spent this way,” he said. “Nor should they expect to get a warning if they do.”

Sri Lanka’s great Kumar Sangakkara said, “The bowler is not the bad guy here. Each batter has a choice; to stay in their soil, or risk being handed out if they try to steal soil.

