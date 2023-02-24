Capital District Jets advance to semifinals with 4-2 win over Saratoga – troy record





ALBANY, NY — Cole Davidson held all four of the Capital District Jets’ goals on Thursday afternoon as he and Colin Wilson helped lead their team past Saratoga Springs in the quarterfinals of the Section 2 Division I hockey playoffs. “It’s my last run as a senior so every game could be my last,” said Davidson. “I’m just going to do my best and try to keep this thing going.” Davidson had two goals and two assists in the section game, while Wilson scored the other two goals for the #4 Jets, who defeated the #5 Blue Streaks by a score of 4-2. Just over eleven minutes into the first period, the Blue Streaks struck first on a goal by senior Victor Cutting, who was assisted by Hunter Bradley and Payton Borak on a power play. “We went down on the penalty kill and they got a goal,” said Wilson, a Shaker junior. “It was bad luck, but we got it back and that brought our energy back.” The Capital District Jets defeated Saratoga Springs in the Section 2 Division I hockey quarterfinals, 4-2, on Thursday, February 23 at the Albany County Hockey Facility. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

The Capital District Jets defeated Saratoga Springs in the Section 2 Division I hockey quarterfinals, 4-2, on Thursday, February 23 at the Albany County Hockey Facility. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

The Capital District Jets defeated Saratoga Springs in the Section 2 Division I hockey quarterfinals, 4-2, on Thursday, February 23 at the Albany County Hockey Facility. (Photo by Kyle Adams) Wilson equalized 78 seconds later on assists from Davidson and Joshua McKinney. “That was definitely important for us,” Davidson said of Wilson’s goal in the first period. “Because you’re one, that’s not how you want to start. We got it back, got our confidence back and carried that all game.” The Jets and Blue Streaks continued to trade jabs in the second period. Davidson, an Averill Park senior, put the Jets 2–1 on a Jack Culliton assist less than three minutes into the period. Saratoga freshman Maddox Pemrick tied the score again at 2-2, on an assist from Cutting. The Jets ended the second period with two unanswered goals by Davidson and Wilson to take a 4–2 lead, and would stay that way until the final buzzer sounded in the third period. McKinney, a senior from Columbia, collected three assists in the game, to complement Davidson’s two goals and two assists. Nicholas Mirabile, a Shaker freshman, made 25 saves in net for the Jets. Xander Clarke, a junior, accumulated 23 saves for Saratoga. “Last time we played against Toga, Logan (Ryan) made about 40 saves. Nick (Mirabile) saved a lot today; a lot of big ones,” Davidson said of the Jets’ goalkeepers. “They keep us in the game and really give us a lot more confidence.” There were a total of 14 penalties in what was a very physical game, with nine for the Jets and five for Saratoga. The game climaxed when one player from each Saratoga and the Jets was called for misconduct with 16 seconds remaining. “It was a very physical game and we had to be strong mentally and physically,” said Wilson. “If we get up and match their physicality then they won’t be able to do much and I think we did that today.” Even taking down a man more times than the Jets would have liked, the Capital District defense held on, keeping the Blue Streaks (8-11-2) off the scoreboard for the final 23 minutes of the game. “There have been a lot of guys on defense all year long, with injuries taking guys in and out of the lineup,” Davidson said. “To conced just two goals, to leave a man down seven times really shows the strength of our defence.” The Jets (13-8) advance to the Semifinals, where they will face the top-seeded Adirondack Rivermen (13-4-4) on Sunday, February 26 at 5:15 p.m. The Rivermen defeated #8 CBA in their quarterfinals on Thursday, 5-1. #2 Bethlehem (18-3) will take on #3 Shenendehowa (13-7-1) in the other semifinal on Sunday at 7:30 PM with both teams looking to travel to Union College for the championship game. CD JETS 4, SARATOGA 2 Section II Quarter Finals

Albany County Hockey Facility

Albany, New York

TOGA 1-1-0 — 2

JETS 1-3-0 — 4

FIRST PERIOD

Gown: Victor Cutting goal, Hunter Bradley & Payton Borak assists, 5:55 – Saratoga 1-0

Jets: Colin Wilson goal, Cole Davidson & Joshua McKinney assists, 4:37 – Draw 1-1

SECOND PERIOD

Jets: Cole Davidson goal, Jack Culliton assist, 14:16 – Jets 2-1

Gown: Maddox Pemrick goal, Victor Cutting assist, 6:29 – Tie 2-2

Jets: Goal by Cole Davidson, assist by Joshua McKinney, 5:08 – Jets 3-2

Jets: Colin Wilson goal, Joshua McKinney & Cole Davidson assists, 0:33 – Jets 4-2

SAVES

Nicholas Mirabile (Jets): 9-8-8 – 25

Xander Clarke (Togo): 8-7-8 – 23

