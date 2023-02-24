Trevor Lawrence believes Jaguars can run Super Bowl next season

Martin Rogers FOX Sports insider

The best of this quiet time in the National Football League for Trevor Lawrence? The thought that next season could actually be something to look forward to for the 23-year-old quarterback and his Jacksonville Jaguars team.

The worst? Wait for it to arrive.

Lawrence is understandably optimistic, as are many neutral observers about the Jags’ chances of making an impact in 2023. In a conversation a few days before the Super Bowl, Lawrence told me he saw real similarities between where his team is now and where the Philadelphia Eagles were 12 months ago.

“One hundred percent,” Lawrence said. “We have all the pieces we need to make a run [like them]. That’s our goal. We won’t settle for less. That’s the goal of moving forward. After the experience we had and being able to make the division round and have a shot at winning that game, guys are going to use that as fuel.

“That was a big part of this year, proving and showing that we fit in. I think we showed that and it’s really exciting, the next few years, especially next year, for what we can do.”

Jacksonville won five in a row to recover from a shaky start and take control of the AFC South away from the fast-fading Tennessee Titans. Then, in the first playoff game of Lawrence’s career and the first for the franchise since the 2017 season, he mounted a stormy second-half comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers after trailing by 27 points.

Then, against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jags struggled before the chance for a huge upset slipped away.

The comparisons with the Eagles are striking. Like Jacksonville this season, Philly went 9-8 to squeeze into the playoffs in 2021, then took a tear in the campaign that just ended, culminating in a narrow Super Bowl IVII defeat for the Chiefs who went to the wire.

Lawrence understands that just like Jalen Hurts’ significant growth and development was instrumental in the Eagles’ advance, the same responsibility now rests on his shoulders in Florida.

“If I can take a step this year, like I did from year one to year two, it gives us a good chance to win every week,” he added. “That’s the only purpose of this whole thing, to win.

“We had one big win in the playoffs, a comeback win and then a tough loss to the Chiefs. Both games give us a lot to learn from. When we get back into those positions, having that experience will help us really help.”

None of Jacksonville’s divisional rivals finished the campaign with any momentum. The Titans and the Indianapolis Colts both entered the off-season after losing seven straight and not winning since mid-November. The Houston Texans went 3-13-1 and were the second worst team in football, after which they fired Lovie Smith.

However, Lawrence refuses to take anything for granted, despite the new positivity surrounding the organization.

“It starts over every year, that’s the only good and bad thing,” he said. “Nothing is transferred. Everyone starts at the same level and you have to play all season and earn your chance in the postseason.

“Having said that, I really like what we’re building here, the culture. We’ve got a ton of great experience from this season to build on, the chemistry we have with the group and the things we’ve learned.”

Lawrence spoke to me ahead of his performance in the inaugural P&G Battle of the Paddles table tennis event, which pits eight NFL stars against each other in ping pong action during Super Bowl week.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor went on to win the event, but Lawrence’s skills were solid, and the QB said the presence of a table tennis setup in the Jags’ locker room had been an underrated difference maker this year.

“In my rookie year we didn’t have a table, last year we did,” he said. “If it’s not there, the guys are just on their phones. There’s no downside to it. It gives guys a chance to bond and get to know each other and build that chemistry. We play a lot, between meetings, after practice, before practice, when we have some downtime.”

All in all, the atmosphere in Jacksonville could hardly be more different than in the harsh years of recent years, with just 15 wins in the four seasons leading up to 2022. The fresh optimism, largely due to the calm development of the man below center , is very welcome.

