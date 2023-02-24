OU football’s 5-star QB Jackson Arnold is ‘back of the line’, but Brent Venables says that ‘probably won’t be long now’ | Sport

Connect with us

Jackson Arnold immediately contacted his father, Todd, after witnessing Jerry Schmidt training.

Schmidt, the Oklahoma strength and conditioning coach known for his intense workouts, gave Arnold some of his first hardships since arriving in Norman as an early enrollee.

We were doing coaching stations for the first time and that was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, Arnold said. You just go station to station to station, no brakes. It was cruel. I texted my dad after I was like, that was the hardest thing ever.

And he said, welcome to college.

Arnold, a five-star quarterback recruit, is the Sooners crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class. But even for a blue-chip prospect like himself, one who is the seventh-highest-rated signer in OU history, there is still plenty to learn before taking the charge.

The Denton, Texas product will likely begin his first collegiate game once Oklahoma enters the SEC after the 2023 season, as he currently trails Dillon Gabriel, a four-year starter with stints at UCF and OU.

Once fall rolls around, Arnold is expected to be Gabriel’s backup. But as of now, and until Oklahoma puts on pads for spring camp on March 22, it’s likely he’s last on the quarterback depth chart, behind veterans Davis Beville and General Booty.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said Arnold will eventually be ready to lead a roster, but not quite yet.







Danny Stutsman and Jackson Arnold

Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman and freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold on February 16.


Reghan Kyle / OU Daily


He’s at the back of the line now, but probably not for long, Venables said. And I’m saying he’s not dealing with anyone else, it’s just how he competes and how he works. And his talent is really good too.

The No. 8 overall recruiting nationally according to the 247Sports Composite ranking still adjusting to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s plan, but says it’s been a smooth transition from high school so far.

I’m quite interested in it, but take it easy, Arnold said of the installation. It’s hard, that’s it. It’s a hard foul. But I’ve done really well so far. (I have really enjoyed it.

Off the field, Arnold said he had no problems adjusting to college life. Part of that is due to being roomed with Peyton Bowen, a high school teammate, a fellow five-star recruit who helped transition for Arnold.

I certainly attribute some of that adaptability to me here, feeling comfortable, always having a familiar face around me, Arnold said of Bowen. Maybe something is going wrong at school or something is making me uncomfortable. Coming back to my dorm and seeing someone I already know and bonded with before is really helpful.

An example of Arnold’s on-field transition process is leaning on his new teammates, such as Gabriel, who has been in Lebby’s system for several seasons.

Fortunately for Arnold, he has been able to build a relationship with Gabriel for over a year, dating back to his first visit with Norman. The two met shortly before Arnold committed and Gabriel later received him for his official visit in June.

Now that Dillon has been in the system for four, five years, Arnold said, “I just go to him when I have questions or something I’m struggling with, he has the quickest answer and helps me right away and gets me on track.”

Arnold added: It clicked really well.

The six-foot-tall, 203-pound signal caller has embraced sitting and waiting his turn, learning what he can from Gabriel and preparing for the future.

He’s not new to this situation either, as he was chasing Eli Stowers, a former four-star recruit now in New Mexico state, as a high school sophomore. He then came on the scene in his junior and senior seasons, eventually earning his five-star status and being named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Dillons is going to be the man, and I understand that, Arnold said. But I still want to participate and improve myself every day so that I can prepare for the future.

Described as a fundamental player by Venables on signing day in December, Arnold is aiming to become Oklahoma’s next quarterback after Gabriel’s departure.

He’s a doer, very ambitious, he doesn’t wait for anyone, Venables. (He) doesn’t wait to be great. In his mind, from a humility point of view, he feels he has a long way to go. He’s a confident guy, but he’s a great teammate.

He’s trying to learn and grow and I think that’s very refreshing to be around.

