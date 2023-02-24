Men’s tennis host PVAMU, heads to TAMUCC with a goal of ending skids





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s tennis team is aiming to end its five-game losing streak this weekend and earn a major rivalry victory. On Friday, the Vaqueros (3-7) take on the Prairie View A&M (PVAMU) Panthers at 12 noon at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. UTRGV hopes to change the trend of the South Texas Showdown presented by Rally Community Credit Union on Saturday when it takes on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders at noon at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. “The guys are very focused and ready to right some wrongs we’ve been dealing with over the past month and turn things around,” said head coach Nathan Robinson said. “We know PVAMU is ready to go, but we expect to be out and about to take care of business from one through six singles and on all three doubles.” The Vaqueros are 15-1 all-time against PVAMU (1-10) and pulled off a 6-1 victory in last season’s encounter. They are confident that they can get back into the winning streak if they compete against the Panthers and showcase the talent on the roster on every field. “We expect to win and take care of our home field. PVAMU is an OK team, but we are better, so we have to take care of business,” alum freshman McAllen Memorial Augustine Salazar said. “Against TAMUCC I think we are better in terms of talent. It’s all about mentality. We have to believe in ourselves. I think we are prepared, so hopefully we can start a winning streak against them. I expect a tough game.” match, but nothing is impossible.” TAMUCC (6-3) has a 2-29 record at UTRGV and has won the last 19 meetings. UTRGV’s last victory in the rivalry was on March 10, 2010. The Vaqueros are well aware of history and use it to motivate each other into the weekend. “It always means more to play TAMUCC. Our guys have sung quite a bit which is the overall record, so they know what they’re fighting for. It’s time to change that and they’re excited about the opportunity,” said Robinson. . “We know it’s a spirited team that knows how to win games and we need to be at our best to do that. The guys are eager to line up and take it to the best of their ability to bring them.” Junior Emily Burnel has set the tone for the Vaqueros as the number 1 player. He won his second Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Singles Player of the Week award after a dominant victory over No. 1 in a game against UIW. The Vaqueros are looking for consistent performance on other tracks and to see progress on the double tracks. They have been competitive in every match and now they are determined to fix the little things to win matches in their favour. UTRGV’s tennis teams are encouraging fans to take on the doubleheader against PVAMU on Friday, starting with a women’s game at 9 a.m., and pouring tons of energy into helping the Vaqueros claim victories. Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2023/2/23/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-hosts-pvamu-heads-to-tamucc-aiming-to-end-skids.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos