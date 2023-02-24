Portage Park will be home to an amphitheatre, an inspirational garden and a feature-packed walkway





PORTAGE, MI A new amphitheater, inspiration garden, lakeside boardwalk and more are coming soon to Portages Lakeview Park. Located at 9345 Portage Rd., the park is just southeast of West Lake and borders Austin Lake to the west. Lakeview will also undergo renovations to its facilities over the next five years as the city looks to turn the park into an attraction and anchor point for the businesses and community along the Portage Road corridor. The Portage City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 21, to award a contract of no more than $468,150 to Kalamazoo engineering firm OBoyle, Cowell, Blalock & Associates Inc. to lead the Lakeview Park renovation project. The park project will be implemented in four phases over the next five years. Phase one of the project, which is expected to begin this spring and finish in 2024, will include the construction of a boardwalk along the Austin Lake channel and lakeshore. The boardwalk will also include an asphalt path and bike path to Portage Road with solar lighting, landscaping and seating, according to city documents. Some of the features along the boardwalk include a game pocket complete with ping pong, cornhole, and life-sized checkers. In addition, improvements to the fishing pier, sculptures and a bike sharing and bike repair station are planned. Other improvements include custom seating with a pergola shade and plant benches. Future phases include the removal of the aging pavilion and the construction of a new restroom/pavilion to replace the existing restroom, as well as waterfront swings, a linear fountain, rental kiosks, sculptures, and a rooftop terrace. The final phase, scheduled for 2026-27, will include a small amphitheater and sledding hill. The engineering design and construction for the first phase of the project will be financed with funds within the 2022-23 Capital Improvement Program budget. Funding for subsequent years will be submitted in the annual Capital Improvement Plan, but is not guaranteed, according to planning documents. That said, the project is considered an integral part of the Lake Center District Improvement Plan and is directly related to the priority of city councils in implementing this plan, the documents said. In addition to the aforementioned work, a private donor has also volunteered to contribute $150,000 toward the construction of the pergola, seating, and small garden in the center of the Inspirational/Memorial garden planned for the Lakeview Park renovation project. As a result of the donation, a plaque will be placed in the garden in memory of Judy Acker-Smith, a longtime Portage resident, who died in May 2021 after a battle with cancer. Acker-Smith was known as a tennis player and coach, as well as a lifelong volunteer in the community. Also on MLive: These are the road closures for the Portage Blast Half Marathon on Sunday Winery with approved tasting cave in Kalamazoo Castle 60 years later, MLK’s speech at WMU still resonates with those who attended Typical Michigan farmhouse built in 1900 sold for $355,000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2023/02/portage-park-to-become-home-to-amphitheater-inspiration-garden-feature-filled-walkway.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos