Australia survive nail biter to beat India to reach T20 World Cup final

Australia is through to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after beating India in a thriller at Newlands.



Australia and India face each other in thrilling semi-final | Women’s T20WC 2023 Match Highlights from an Entertaining Australia v India Finals Match at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

A total of 172/4 in the first innings proved to be just a little out of India’s reach, despite a tremendous effort from the middle order that took the game down to the last few deliveries.

Perhaps the big turning point in the match came when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a bizarre run-out with her bat in the ground as she looked to run it in.

And with the captain back in the dugout, the need for quick runs at death proved a little too great for India, as they fell painfully short.

Victory for Australia means they have reached their seventh successive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final and will look for their sixth title and third in succession when they return to Newlands to face either England or South Africa on Sunday.

The start of the reply saw the runs flowing but Megan Schutt had Shafali Verma caught lbw for 9 and Ash Gardner removed Smriti Mandhana for 2 to put the Aussies on top early on. And a run-out from Yastika Bhatia cemented Australia’s grip on the game.

India’s decision to play an extra batter saw Harmanpreet Kaur join Jemimah Rodrigues at center at number five, and the pair embarked on a counterattack.

India’s 59 runs amassed in the Powerplay are the most an Australian strike has conceded in the first six overs of a match since the last Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

And Kaur and Rodrigues put up 69 runs in an electric partnership that put India ahead before Rodrigues fired a bouncer at the keeper to leave for 43 off 24 balls.



Harmanpreet Kaur hits amazing half-century to lead India chase | Women’s T20WC 2023 Harmanpreet Kaur led India’s recovery with the bat against Australia in the semi-final at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The brilliant Kaur raised her fifty in style, but disaster struck moments later, as she bizarrely ran for 52, just when it looked like India were favorites to go through and win the match.

And with Kaur removed, it turned out there was just too much work for the lower order to do. A brilliant piece of fielding by Ellyse Perry turned the momentum firmly in Australia’s favor in the field, and they finished the match brilliantly, winning by five runs.

Previously it was Australia who won the toss and opted to bat first against India at Newlands, and the good news for India was that Kaur found herself in the middle for the toss after rumors that she was too unwell to play.

The sickness bug did mean India missed out on Pooja Vastrakar, with Sneh Rana taking her place straight into the team, while there was an interesting balance adjustment as they opted to add another top-order batting option in Yastika Bhatia.

Australia also shook up their pack, bringing back Alyssa Healy from injury and opting to replace Alana King with Jess Jonassen’s left arm option.

The returning Healy stroked the first ball of the innings for four to kick off a solid opening partnership that came through the Powerplay unscathed and built a 52-run stand.

But India finally broke through, with Radha Yadav tempting Healy down the wicket and Richa Ghosh pulling the stumping ahead, while Healy took off for 25.

And Beth Mooney reached her half-century before falling moments later, caught by Shafali Verma who had dropped the opener earlier in the innings.



Beth Mooney takes the stage with classy fifty | Women’s T20WC 2023 Batting highlights of a fine half-century for Beth Mooney to set the platform for Australia’s mid-league against India in the semi-finals at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

With 92/2 in the 13th left, Australia would have been sure to go through to a high score.

And Ash Gardner’s quickfire 31 from 18 certainly didn’t detract from those ambitions, with the all-rounder putting in another great performance for her side.



Ash Gardner Shines Against India To Earn POTM Nomination | Women’s T20WC 2023 Ashleigh Gardner provided both bat and ball when Australia needed it most in the semi-final against India and was Player of the Match at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

But Deepti Sharma cleared Gardner and Shikha Pandey removed the dangerous Grace Harris for 7 as India kept things tight in the final.

A late flurry saw Meg Lanning finish unbeaten on 49* with new batter Ellyse Perry not out on 2* as Australia reached 172/4, a strong total, but one that proved almost within reach for India’s talented batting line-up.

It’s hard to overstate how well the India captain played under immense pressure.

The game seemed long gone when she walked to the middle of the Powerplay.

But her brilliant partnership with Rodrigues had given India momentum, and with Kaur sitting in the middle, it felt like India was a favourite.



Harmanpreet Kaur pays high price for bizarre run-out | Women’s T20WC 2023 Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on fire until he got involved in an unusual run-out that cost her wicket in the semi-final against Australia at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

So to be fired in such a way was heartbreaking for the 33-year-old.

“It couldn’t feel more unlucky than this,” said Kaur right after the game. We got the momentum back to lose, we didn’t expect this.

The way I ran out couldn’t be more unlucky than that.

Australia will play against England or South Africa in the final on Sunday.

The two teams in Friday’s second semi-final advanced to the knockout stages in contrasting fashion, with England winning all four of their group matches and hosts South Africa progressing despite defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.



An incredible record win for England | Digital Daily: Episode 19 | Women’s T20WC 2023 ICC Digital Insider Xoli Zondo is joined by Ebony Rainford-Brent on the Digital Daily as they discuss England’s huge victory over Pakistan at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

England’s best performance came in their final group game against Pakistan when they achieved the highest score in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

But South Africa deserves huge credit for recovering from the disappointment of a surprise loss to Sri Lanka on the opening night of the tournament, and was at its best in an impressive victory over New Zealand that ultimately proved crucial.