



FC Barcelona legend Ronaldinho returns to playing football in the King’s League on Sunday. Getty Images FC Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, winner of the 2002 World Cup in Brazil, will return to football on Sunday, it has been confirmed. About an hour after his former team crashed out of the Europa League play-offs thanks to a crushing 4-3 aggregate defeat to Manchester United, it was announced that the winner of the 2005 Ballon d’Or has been signed by Porcinos FC in the King’s League . Organized by the Kosmos company of fellow Blaugrana icon Gerard Pique, the King’s League is a seven-a-side competition that the former defender founded in 2022 with help from popular streamer Ibai Llanos. Lanos is also the chairman of Porcinos FC and has staged a coup by bringing in Ronaldinho, who officially retired in 2018 at the age of 37. While other respected names in the league that opened on January 1 include Sergio Agüero and Iker Casillas, Ronaldinho is the biggest signing to date. With matches to be held at the Cupra Arena in the port of the Catalan capital, Ronaldinho will return to Barcelona when he makes his Kings League debut against PIO FC at 9pm local time on Sunday night. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Ronaldinho warned he would spend more time in Barcelona after his son Joao Mendes recently signed for Barca’s Juvenil youth side. The youngster was once on Cruzeiro’s books in Brazil made his debut last week in a friendly against Manchester Unitedon the same day the first team drew 2–2 against the Premier

PINK

League giants in a thrilling draw at Camp Nou. If Porcinos FC go through in the competition, Ronaldinho could once again grace the turf of the iconic stadium as the King’s League Final Four is held there on March 26. Large audiences are expected to come to catch a glimpse of Barça’s biggest star of the 2000s, who lifted the club out of one of its darkest moments and made it win again. “You will always be Barca’s smile. You were the club’s resurrection,” president Joan Laporta – who took over from Paris Saint Germain in 2003 – said during a Sports world gala earlier this month.

