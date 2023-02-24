Harris Cup semifinal preview: men’s NCAA hockey set for Battle Trine Saturday Night





Adrian, Michael. The Adrian College NCAA men’s hockey team will host Trine University in the NCHA Harris Cup Semifinals on Saturday night. The Bulldogs enter the weekend No. 3 in the USCHO.com Poll and are tied at No. 4 in the Pairwise Rankings. Trine is ranked #15 in the USCHO.com Poll and #16 in the Pairwise. Last weekend, the Bulldogs won against Concordia University Wisconsin in the NCHA quarterfinals, while Trine defeated MSOE in the quarterfinals after forcing a minigame. Last Friday’s victory marked the 200e career win for head coach Adam Krug. Krug currently has the highest winning percentage of any active head coach in all NCAA divisions. Krug’s win percentage stands at 11eall-time in NCAA hockey history. Of the ten coaches ahead of Krug in all-time win percentage, the coach with the most games coached only coached 37 games. The Bulldogs and the Thunder faced each other in a two-game series in November, where the Bulldogs won the opening game on the road 3–2 in overtime. The following night, Trine came to the Arrington Ice Arena and stunned the Bulldogs by beating them 6-2. Game two of the series marked the first time in the program’s history that Trine had defeated Adrian in an all-time total of 19 games. During game one of the series, Ty Enns scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs with Matthew Spodniak collecting the winner of overtime. In game two, Enns scored his third goal of the weekend, but Trine responded with six unanswered goals. Jacob Somers scored with less than two minutes to make it 6-2, Trine. Dershahn Stewart took the victory in overtime with 15 saves while Nick Tallarico took the loss on day two with 23 saves. As a team, Adrian leads the country in multiple categories. The Bulldogs lead Division III in scoring with 5.67 goals per game, points with 436, assists with 283, and a power play percentage of 43.5%. Adrian is coming off a weekend where they scored 10 power play goals in one game to set an NCAA record. Spodniak continues to lead the nation in goals, as he has all season. He scores a total of 1.00 goals per game and 1.89 points per game, which also leads the country. In power play scores, Enns leads the nation with 13 power play goals, while Spodniak is second with 11. As a team, Adrian has totaled 60 power play goals this year. Spodniak has amassed 51 points this season with 27 goals and 24 assists. Enns is next in the team with 38 points on 18 goals with 20 assists. Sam Ruffin sits with 11 goals and 22 assists followed by Alessio Luciani (9G, 22A), Matthew Rehding (9G, 17A), Ryan Pitoscia (12G, 13A), and Bradley Somers (6G, 19A). Tallarico has appeared in goal in most games of the season with 16 games played and 14 starts. He averages 2.55 goals against with 311 saves and a .899 save percentage. His record for the year is 11-3-0 with the team’s lone shutout. Adrian and Trine drop the puck on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM at the Arrington Ice Arena. The winner of the one-game semifinal will advance to the Harris Cup Finals and face the winner of Aurora University and St. Norbert College. For tickets to Saturday’s game, contact the Adrian College ticket office by calling 517-265-5161 ext. 5011 or by clicking HERE.

