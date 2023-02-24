SCENE FOR SENIORS: Day trips, table tennis and dancing in Kent Street Centre





Congratulations to the Kent Street Seniors Society on a very successful book sale. Many quality books are still on sale and will be in the lobby and library of the Center for another week, ending Friday, March 3. Pop in for a coffee and see all the great things to do in Kent Street Activity Center and buy yourself a book or two. Soft covers are only $1, hard covers $2. • Learn more about mindfulness and introductory meditations in this Mindful Aging workshop. Generate a candid, engaged and life-affirming way of being that generates greater ease, calmness, well-being and resilience. Held at Kent Street Activity Center on Wednesday 8th March from 10am to 12pm. Call 604-541-2199 to register. • There are a number of nice day trips that are still available. Ride in the comfort of the White Rock Recreation & Culture minibus on Thursday, March 9 to enjoy a day in Richmond. Explore the Olympic Oval and have lunch at the Flying Beaver. On Thursday, March 16, sit back and relax as our minibus takes you to enjoy the sounds of the Tea & Trumpets series from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Scheherazade. For more information or to register, please call 604-541-2199. • The table tennis activity group at Kent Street Activity Center is always looking for new players. With so many different times to play, including weekends, evenings and weekdays; there’s no excuse that you can’t find anything that fits your schedule. Not a member of the Kent Street Activity Centre? Come play table tennis three times or try out another activity group before you become a paid member. Call 604-541-2231 for more information or stop by the center anytime to see all the activities you can participate in. • No resident should be restricted from participating in a reasonable variety of recreational activities because of financial difficulties. Recreation and Culture offers a Leisure Access program that gives low-income residents access to recreation programs and services. Visit www.whiterockcity.ca/lap for more information or call 604-541-2199. • If you enjoy dancing to live music with friends, visit the Kent Street Activity Center every Wednesday from 7pm to 9:30pm. Tickets are only available in cash at the door. Enjoy music from Greg Hampson on March 1 and Sweet Water on March 8. Singles and couples 50+ welcome. • Volunteer drivers are needed to take day trips with senior citizens this spring and summer. Enjoy free meals and access to many fun destinations and events. Driving license class 2 or 4 required. Call 604-541-2231 for more information. The Kent Street Activity Center at 1475 Kent St. is open to those 55 and older. New members are welcome. For more information on activities, programs, and volunteer opportunities, call the Center at 604-541-2231. ColumnSeniors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/community/seniors-scene-day-excursions-table-tennis-and-dancing-at-kent-street-centre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos