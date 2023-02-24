No cricket expert should ask to drop KL Rahul: Gautam Gambhir





IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir backed the under fire KL Rahul and said no player should be singled out. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Former India opener Gautam Gambhir thinks it’s a bit unfair to single out KL Rahul for scathing criticism as each player goes through lean phases in their respective careers. In his last 10 Test innings, Rahul has averaged a dismal 12.5 with no score above 25. His run of scores read 8, 10, 12, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17 and 1, some questions calls about his place in the playing XI. There are strong calls to include Shubman Gill in the playing XI. “KL Rahul should not be dropped from the Indian side. You should not pick any player. Everyone is going through a lean period. No one, no cricket expert or anyone should tell him that he is not doing well and be dropped,” Gambhir told PTI during an interaction on the sidelines of the IPL pre-season camp hosted by Lucknow Super Giants. Gambhir is the mentor of LSG and Rahul is the skipper of the same franchise. The two-time IPL champion and former captain of KKR also cited the example of current India captain Rohit Sharma of how he was supported to the utmost by the former team management so that he is successful in Test cricket. Once Rohit started to open, things looked good for him in traditional format. “You have to support players who have talent. Look at Rohit Sharma. He also had a thin spot. Look at the way he started his career. seeing talent and supported him. Now see the result. He is going great. Rahul can do the same,” Gambhir said confidently about his abilities. The left-hander believes that if the team wins games comfortably, there’s no point in tinkering with winning combinations and single player out for harsh treatment. “India is 2-0 ahead and not 0-2 down. So let’s not reject anyone and appreciate the team’s performance. I think Indian team management is right in supporting KL Rahul. He is a great player. He had scored points in international cricket.” Speaking of the Indian women’s team’s semi-final against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup, Gambhir said, “I think India has the talent to beat Australia. Obviously Australia is a good team, but I am sure it will Indian women’s team has the potential.” to beat Australia. If you can play those 240 balls better than Australia, the team can beat them.” While Indian women lost heavily to England in a group stage match, Gambhir believes they have been consistent enough. “I think the Indian team has been very consistent in the way they play this tournament. Now the occasions shouldn’t matter. You know people will talk about the semifinals. In the end it’s not about the occasion but to battle for the bat.” and ball,” he added. Speaking of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), he said it was a historic move by the BCCI. “We keep talking about gender equality. What better than this to have gender equality and I’m sure it will encourage a lot of young girls to take up cricket and I think WPL can go a long way,” Gambhir signed.

