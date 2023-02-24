China’s war against graft in football





m most of the time, Sima Nan is a cheerleader for his country and the ruling Communist Party. His posts on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, are often vicious towards the West. But on February 20, his anger was triggered by things at home. In a lengthy message to his nearly 3.2 million followers, he denounced men’s football in China, suggesting that fundamental flaws in the Chinese game were hampering the country’s efforts to compete in the international political arena as well. Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS or Android Your browser supports the element. Many Chinese fans share Mr Sima’s gloomy assessment that football is failing China. Their mood couldn’t be more sour. The Chinese team was again absent from the final of the World Cup football, which was held in Qatar at the end of last year. It has only qualified to participate once, in 2002, and even then it was eliminated after losing all three games without scoring a goal. Now the sport is under another dark cloud thanks to a string of arrests at the highest levels of the administration. It is by far the most sweeping anti-corruption campaign in Chinese football since China’s leader, Xi Jinping, came to power in 2012 and began trying to turn his country into a football giant. The first high-level target was Li Tie, a former head coach of the men’s national team, who was arrested in November. In January, two more were taken into custody: Liu Yi, who had just been replaced as secretary general of the China Football Association ( CFA ), and Chen Yongliang, a serving senior manager of the CFA . One of the last detainees is Chen Xuyuan, the CFA s chairman. On Feb. 14, the government agency responsible for sports said Chen is under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law. It was also announced that day that a director of a large real estate company who had served on the board of a provincial football club was being questioned. Rumors are circulating on social media that other big fish may be caught. No details have been released about possible crimes. But Chinese football is notorious for corruption with match fixing and black whistles, as crooked referees are known. State media compares this campaign to another major anti-graft effort in 2009 that led to the jailing of several CFA chefs, umpires, coaches and players. It also led to a lot of self-examination into the root causes of the malaise. Many blamed excessive involvement of officials in a cash-flush company. In 2015, the government presented a reform plan. It was intended to reduce the state’s role in football governance. The CFA was cut loose. In 2019, recently detained Chen Xuyuan was appointed as the CFA s president was a sign of change. He was the first businessman to get the job. Mr. Chen had previously worked as the boss of a state-owned port operator in Shanghai, which bought and made successful a local football club. At the CFA however, some of his decisions reflected the government’s meddlesome style, such as capping salaries and transfer fees. He even demanded clubs stop naming themselves after sponsors. These were blows to the football business, which also suffered from the country’s strict pandemic controls (they were scrapped in December). Breaking into the defense In China, where political debate is suppressed, complaints about football can sometimes seem like poking at the way the country works. The Weibo post of Sima Nan, the nationalist blogger, was blocked by Chinese censorship. But the Economic Observer, a Beijing newspaper, managed what could be construed as a tentative excavation. In the field of football, a lack of separation between government and society, between government and business inevitably leads to corruption, it said. Subscribers can sign up for Drum Tower, our new weekly newsletter, to understand what makes the world of China and what China makes of the world.

