Intramural basketball is taking by storm – Whitman Wire

You may have thought that Whitman basketball reached its full potential as both the men’s and women’s teams secured the Northwest Conference title. Think again.

The first jump ball of the 2023 intramural basketball season was thrown on February 12, beginning a long-awaited journey for nine determined teams. The season starts with a big round robin, where each team can play against each other. Then a select number of notable organizations compete in a mini-group for the one and only champion. Each member of the victorious squad is awarded the prized intramural blue shirt.

Although only four games were played on February 18, every team with games under their belt showed tremendous passion. These gifted athletes demonstrate pure dedication to the sport and inspiring loyalty to their teammates.

Standout sophomore George Baker, a self-proclaimed role player and team Lumpy Ballz combo guard, addressed his effort in a narrow loss to team Grit Squad.

I was absolutely ecstatic to be back on the field with my fellow ballz. I was gassed after two minutes of playing, so cardio will be the main focus of my current workout. Go Bubble Ballz, man. Fight on, Baker said.

Assembled by a group of dedicated sophomores, the Lumpy Ballz team has branched out into many leagues with its versatile athleticism.

Siri Lindstrum, co-chair of the intramural sports committee and intramural basketball organizer, spoke to Ballz’s broad, competitive reach.

Lumpy Ballz is a consistent contender. They have a team in almost every sport that IM plays, Lindstrum said.

Besides the Lumpy Ballz and Grit Squads matchup, other intriguing teams faced different results. The Sharks and Shrooms made their own custom jerseys complete with numbers ranging from ? to 777, tailored specifically for each of the six roster members. The passionate, brave squad narrowly lost to The Hufflelumps and Woozles by one point in a heartbreaker, but managed to single-handedly beat Chocolate Thunder one game later.

Team Free Bois, a ragtag group of free agents, came together to beat We Run This Campus, put together by the cross country team. In addition, the venerable team 40 oz and the fierce team Skunk eagerly await their first matchups.

While it’s amusing to treat these games as highly competitive competitions, intramural sports are really about letting loose and having fun.

Sophomore Chance Kelly, a member of We Run This Campus, discussed his experience on the field and his perspective on the goals of intramural sports.

It was fun. [It’s] just hanging out with friends, having a good time [and] don’t take it too seriously,” Kelly said. “It’s good to have intramural leagues because they provide a way for people who enjoy sports but aren’t on a college team to compete and have fun.”

The competitions organized by the Whitman intramural committee provide an informal athletic outlet for students who want to compete with a group of friends or meet new students with similar interests. The committee encourages Whitties to come and watch their friends compete in intramural sports.

Lindstrum echoed this idea, particularly with regard to intramural basketball.

I want to encourage everyone to come and watch if they want to. Be sure to check out our Instagram as I’ll be posting when we have games, Lindstrum said. I think it would be really nice if a lot of people came to the games. It’s great to have people there to cheer on their friends or even just come and watch. It’s fun; there is a lot of energy in the gym.

Intramural basketball games are usually played on Saturday and Sunday nights at Sherwood Athletic Center. More information can be found on the intramural commissions Instagram page, @whitmanintramuralsports. In addition to basketball, intramural table tennis and dodgeball are also getting underway. If you haven’t joined a team yet, consider signing up by checking out the information on the Instagram page or the intramural sports section on Whitman’s website.