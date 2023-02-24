Double OT win, 15-goal high in Minnesota girls’ hockey tournament – InForum





ST. PAUL Reigning Class A Champion Warroad and Proctor/Hermantown, who finished second last year, remain on a collision course after victories Wednesday at the Minnesota Girls’ Class A High School Hockey Tournament. Orono took care of Luverne as South St. Paul and Fergus Falls played the game of the day and went scoreless until the Packers scored in double overtime to end the night. MORE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE Full summaries, notebooks, photos and more from The Tournament on thinklive.com Proctor/Hermantown persists Proctor/Hermantown coach Emma Stauber said her Mirage team has been tested, and after three consecutive trips to the girls’ Class A hockey tournament, they should be. Reese Heitzman scored two goals as second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown built a three-goal lead and then held on for a 4–3 victory over unseeded Mankato East in the tournament opener. At Mankato East (20-7), Jessica Eykyn and Brielle Newton scored just 29 seconds apart to make it 3-2 early in the third. Heitzman made it 4-2 about two minutes later and East’s McKenzie Keller scored midway through the period. The Mirage (20-6-2), state champion in 2021 and runner-up last year, will advance to the state semifinals for the third year in a row. They will play against third-seeded Orono (3-21-4) Friday at 11 AM at the Xcel Energy Center. Orono showed complete and utter dominance in the afternoon’s quarter-final against Luverne, coming away with a 6–0 win. Maddy Kimbrel and Zoe Lopez each scored two goals. Orono limited Luverne to just 13 shots at the net, all stopped by Celia Dahl. “All three of our lines played really well. Celia Dahl in net, as always, was solid for us and played a great game,” said Orono head coach Larry Olimb, who is in his first season with the team. “I was really proud of the effort. The girls played hard for each other and moved the puck well. A nice win against a really good Luverne team.” Albert Lea goaltender Jayda Moyer (2) deflects a shot from Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) in the first second Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Warroad sets record in defeat The top-seeded Warroad broke the girls’ state tournament record for most goals in a game and most combined goals between two teams in a 15–1 loss to Albert Lea. Both previous records, 13 goals by one team and 14 combined, were set by the Warriors in their 13-1 quarterfinal win over the Detroit Lakes in 2012. Warroads Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to earn her first hat-trick at the Minnesota state tournament, finishing the game with five goals and two assists. The loudest cheer of the night came after Albert Lea captain Shelby Evans tapped a rebound past Warroad goaltender Kate Stephens on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period to put the Tigers on the board. South St. Paul wins OT thriller South St. Paul’s Sarah Wincentsen scored in the second overtime to break a scoreless game against Fergus Falls, who needed two overtime periods to make the decision. Ana Jyrkas had 40 saves for Fergus Falls, which made its third tournament appearance against the legendary Packers program. The Packers’ late-night 1-0 victory puts the same teams and matchups into the semifinals as the 2022 state tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/sports/prep/double-ot-win-15-goal-game-highlight-minnesota-girls-hockey-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos