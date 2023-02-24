Big Ten Football Schedule: Projecting Permanent Rivals for Each Team Once the League Adds USC, UCLA in 2024

USC and UCLA will be fully entrenched as members of the Big Ten in July 2024. The move alone changes the foundation of the conference, and as someone who grew up after the Big Ten, I haven’t quite wrapped my head around it yet. While the addition of the two West Coast schools helped land the Big Ten a historic television deal, that was the easy part.

Now the league has to figure out how to make it all work, including the schedules. Even with the expansion to 14 schools in the last decade, the Big Ten remains a league with established traditions, many of which will be disrupted in the new league. Old rivalries will be replaced by new ones. We will see a new format for determining the conference champion as the league tries to put itself in the best possible position amidst a new world with a 12-team College Football Playoff format.

The Big Ten has not made any schedule announcements, but the current division format is widely expected to be dropped. However, the nine-game conference schedule that the league has used for a few years is retained, as it incorporates a simple format to ensure that all 16 schools play against each other on a regular basis.

That’s the 3-6-6 model. Each school has three “permanent rivals” that they play each season. They then split the remaining 12 conference schools and play every two years, so you never go more than two years without playing against a school or four without hosting one. But again, that part is easy.

The tricky part is figuring out who the three “permanent rivals” are. I don’t envy those who decide this because I can guarantee that all 16 fan bases and schools will be upset. I know because I spent a lot of time coming up with a scheduling format that made the most sense for everyone involved and kept things in a competitive balance. It turns out to be impossible!

Texas and Oklahoma make much more sense geographically in the SEC, joining the league in 2024 with established rivalries. That is not the case with USC and UCLA. Trying to come up with three logical rivals for them in the Big Ten was like traversing the Rocky Mountains, which both California schools will have to do for every road trip but one per season.

While there was no perfect solution, I set out with a few important things in mind: history, geography, and television. We cannot ignore the elephant in the room. Three networks, including CBS, will broadcast Big Ten games, and they’ll pay big bucks for that. They have a say in matchups they want to see each year.

After some tinkering, I think this was a solution that best fits what the fans want, the schools want, and what the networks want.

Finding rivals for USC, UCLA

This was the most challenging part, but I encountered the rivals each following a simplistic plan. I also didn’t want to overload with more travel than they will already face, so for their other two rivals I wanted to lean on teams that were more in the western half of the league. Hence UCLA gets Nebraska and Illinois while USC gets Northwestern and Michigan State. I know the state of Michigan doesn’t count as “west,” but there was another factor involved.

The Big Ten is a conference full of rivalries and rivalry trophies, so there’s no better way to give USC and UCLA a Big Ten feel than giving them a trophy game. So Michigan State is the obvious answer. The idea came to me the day the move was announced.

It’s just impossible that we can’t let the Trojans and Spartans be rivals. If I told you that my primary purpose for writing this story was to increase the chances of the Big Ten seeing the idea and acknowledging its genius, I’d be kidding.

As for USC’s three rivals, some will argue that they are too “easy,” and I get that. I had other models, including Ohio State (the Big Ten team USC has played the most games against) or Michigan and Penn State, but giving them one of those three would make it too hard. I assume USC plans to continue playing Notre Dame every season. Knowing that if I’m the Big Ten, I’ll make sure the USC Ohio State and Michigan schedule alternates. Make sure the Trojans play one of them each season, but not both. The USC/Notre Dame game would probably be on NBC every year, while the Ohio State or Michigan game would be on Fox or CBS. Of course, Penn State will then be paired with Ohio State or Michigan in alternate years, making for a tough schedule, so I took that into account when creating USC’s permanent rivals.

As for UCLA, Nebraska is the closest campus, and it’s the Big Ten team that has played UCLA the most (13 games). The second most? Illinois. So they are two “western” opponents with a history of confrontation with the Bruins.

Save as many trophy games as possible

As things stand, including USC and UCLA’s Victory Bell, the conference will have 17 trophy games when expanded. Of the 17, 10 will be compromised in this format each season. That doesn’t seem nearly enough, and trust me, I’ve been trying to get more into it. However, I’ve already created a new trophy game with the Trojan horse, and some of the trophies that didn’t make it were not played annually as it is now.

The Illibuck (Illinois/Ohio State), Little Brown Jug (Michigan/Minnesota), George Jewett Trophy (Michigan/Northwestern), and Governor’s Victory Bell (Minnesota/Penn State) have already been disrupted by divisions. The $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy (Minnesota/Nebraska) is a new trophy that came about thanks to a Twitter rivalry between Goldy Gopher and “Faux Pelini”, a parody of former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini. While funny, it’s not like it was a trophy steeped in tradition.

The only two rivalry trophies played annually that were won were the Old Brass Spittoon (Indiana/Michigan State) and Land Grant Trophy (Michigan State/Penn State).

Ohio State has a rough road

When you look at the programs you consider to be the historic powerhouses of the Big Ten and the national title contenders in the new league (Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, USC), it’s safe to say that Ohio State is the has the toughest draw when it comes to permanent rivals. It gets Michigan and Penn State every season and will rotate every two years in USC. Someone will have a harder path, and I’ve already discussed USC’s situation with a Notre Dame game every season.

When it came to Penn State, the Nittany Lions got both Rutgers and Maryland for geographic and historical reasons. You may be surprised to learn that Penn State has played more games against Maryland (46) than any other team in the Big Ten. Also, the Nittany Lions have played only Ohio State (37 games) and Michigan State (36) more times than Rutgers (33).

With Michigan, you must hold the Ohio State and Michigan State games. While I would have preferred to make Michigan’s third rival Minnesota, it felt like too much to give the Gophers Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, so I settled on Indiana.

Because of this, Ohio State faced both Michigan and Penn State every season. It’s a demanding schedule, but again, we can’t forget television in this process, and the networks will want those games every season given the ratings they attract. I would have preferred to compare the Buckeyes to Illinois for their third rival, but I preferred to give UCLA shorter trips than the Illibuck.

Permanent rivals should not be permanent

I’ve made it a point to put quotes around “permanent rivals” every time I mention them, because I don’t think they should be permanent. The fact that finding three permanent opponents for each of the Big Ten schools was such a difficult exercise only underscores why the conference must remain flexible.

While some rivalries must be played annually (hello, Ohio State/Michigan), the Big Ten would be wise to reassess things every few years. Rivalries can arise at any time, depending on where a program is at any given time. If it were up to me, every four years I’d work in a window where the conference can change things for the next cycle to make sure I get the best games possible.

