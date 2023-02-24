Daniel Alfredsson declares that he wants to play a meaningful role in hockey operations with senators

While performing as the main guest of honor at the Mayors Breakfast event at City Hall on Thursday, Daniel Alfredsson took the audience through a slew of emotions.

There was much humor when Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe asked Alfredsson why he chose to live in Ottawa after his retirement from the NHL.

Missing nothing, Alfredsson replied simply, LRT.

The joke about Ottawa’s troubled light rail system drew hearty laughter and applause from the packed crowd sitting in the chambers of City Hall.

There was a poignant moment later when Alfredsson shared his decision 15 years ago to use his platform as an NHL superstar to speak out about mental health issues.

It’s been the most rewarding thing in my life so far to feel and see the connections and people come and thank you for making their lives easier, Alfredsson said.

But the most newsworthy moment of the 37-minute session in which Alfredsson was interviewed by Sutcliffe came when the mayor asked the newly minted Hall of Famer what his ideal role would look like under a new ownership group in Ottawa.

I want to wait and see what happens, but I would love to play a meaningful role in hockey operations. That was my feeling in the summer and I feel it even more now, Alfredsson said. I feel like I can contribute a lot in that role, so that’s kind of what I’m hoping for. See what happens with the new owner, but that’s my dream job.

This was the most definitive statement Alfredsson has ever made about what his role could look like as the organization moves forward. Alfredsson has often pointed to the question in the past, but his comment about having a meaningful role in hockey operations should be music to the ears of any potential new ownership group in Ottawa.

If new owners have any doubts about Alfredsson’s unique connection to the city, they can simply view footage of the former captain’s last few public appearances. In October, he delivered a chilling moment during the home opener when he emerged from the Senator’s locker room to drop the ceremonial puck. In November, the entire city captivated the Alfredssons Hall of Fame induction ceremony and speech. And when his session at City Hall ended Thursday, Alfredsson received a standing ovation from the audience.

In retrospect, Sutcliffe told The athletic that any new ownership group should be ecstatic at the prospect of Alfredsson now saying he wants to have an important voice in the direction of the team moving forward.

I love it. There is a lot of positive energy around the team right now. When you add in the fact that the longest-serving captain and best player in franchise history wants to get involved with the team again, that’s just great for the team and the city, Sutfliffe said. Daniel Alfredsson can live and work wherever he wants in the world. But he chooses Ottawa because he loves this community and this team. For him, it would be huge to be connected to the future of the franchise.

At this point, Alfredsson has not joined any potential ownership groups, though he did mention actor Ryan Reynolds’ name at one point during Thursday’s event.

Ryan Reynolds, is he going to be part of it or not, who knows? said Alfredsson. But if he were, I’d love it too.

Alfredsson is just waiting to see which group emerges victorious and will likely enter into negotiations to be involved with them once they secure the franchise.

With the coming of the ownership change, I think that will be positive, Alfredsson added. They will want to put their best foot forward and take the team to the next level, not just on the ice, but off it as well.

If his public comments on Thursday are any indication, it seems Alfredsson wants an impactful role going forward. He just doesn’t want to be a ceremonial figurehead or community ambassador. Ahead of this season, the Senators approached him about returning in an official capacity, an offer he called intriguing and flattering. But Alfredsson turned down the opportunity, fearing he would not retain the post after the impending regime change.

I didn’t want to take on an official role in case there was a change of ownership. And I have a role that I really like and then a new owner comes in and he’s like I have someone else for this role, Alfredsson said. I don’t know if I can’t leave the Senators one more time in my life.

But Alfredsson also revealed he’s been quietly training on the ice with the Senators this season, skating with injured players while the team is on road trips.

I’ve been on the rink more this year than in the past five years combined. I have a feeling for the players and the mood is quite good, Alfredsson said. I really like what I see in the players and their desire to get better. The future here is going to be very exciting.

Alfredsson has been keeping a close eye on the club this season, probably with a critical eye to the future.

They are no longer throwing away games and giving up easy goals, Alfredsson said. The product is there. They are missing a few pieces. Mostly I think they lack experience.

(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)