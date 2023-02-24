Vishaal Uppal talks tennis players about mental toughness





Davis Cupper Vishaal Uppal, captain of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s team for the past few years, is keen to host international women’s tournaments at his center, the Tennis Project. Having done a few events already, Vishaal decided to add a little more to the players’ experience by running a two-hour clinic for the Indian players at the start of the week, focusing on the mental aspect of the game. At this level, I feel there needs to be a major shift from just technical to tactical thinking. The focus should be on how to use your weapons to attack your opponent’s weakness, Vishaal said, providing insight into his interaction with the players. He is convinced that Indian women’s tennis has a lot of talent that needs to be nurtured, guided and supported. The idea of ​​organizing tournaments is to help many players gain ranking points and climb the WTA ladder. They also need to be well prepared to capitalize on the opportunities. Our goal should be to get a few more players in the top 250 in the near future. Also develop players and help more get into the top 500, he said. Asian Games medalist Ankita Raina has done her best in the circuit, with Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale ramping it up in spells along with the likes of Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti. In the next five years we should try to have at least three or four girls in singles and doubles in the Grand Slams. Women’s tennis in India is moving in the right direction. We need to make sure it stays on that path and hopefully gains momentum, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/vishaal-uppal-indian-women-tennis-mental-toughness-talent/article66545598.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos