Olympic Solidarity courses focus on Coach Education

The Kosovo Table Tennis Federation, in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Kosovo, organized an Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for coaches in the city of Ferizaj, Kosovo from January 27 to February 5, 2023. The ITTF expert who carried out this activity was Katarzyna Kubas-Zemiaska, ITTF Head of Development Projects.

The activity consisted of an ITTF-PTT Level 1 Coach Training from January 27 to January 31, followed by a Youth Training Camp, where the coaches were given the opportunity to gain more practical experience, from February 1 to 5. Representatives from Kosovo NOC and Kosovo TTA opened the course.

The coaching course was attended by 34 candidates, including 3 female and a male coach from Albania, who followed with great interest the two daily sessions that provided 30 hours of theoretical and practical knowledge and experience. Most of the participants were active coaches from different clubs from all over Kosovo, educators and active players aspiring for a future career in coaching. They had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with topics ranging from parenting principles, physical and mental training and nutrition to technical elements such as strokes, actions and footwork. Sessions were full of interesting and fruitful discussions both inside and outside the classroom, keeping engagement high.

The fourth day was all about Para Table Tennis. This was of particular importance as Kosovo has ambitious plans to build up its capacity in this area.

“Kasia is a great mentor as she has filled many gaps we have had in our day-to-day coaching work, both professionally and psychologically. She has brought new experience to all Kosovo coaches and our youth players through her polite approach and extensive work in ensuring everyone is fully involved and carefully follows all instructions. The 10 consecutive days with Kasia went by really fast”. – Ylli Maloku (contestant)

The second part of the activity served as a hands-on experience for the coaching course participants and a development opportunity for athletes in the form of a youth training camp with the presence of 16 of the best athletes from the U15 and U19 national teams. Coaches and athletes were highly motivated and proactive during the two daily workouts. The athletes worked on consistency, footwork, serving/receiving, match situations and good physical preparation.

“Before Kasia came to Kosovo I had little desire to excel but she has had a great impact on my future in table tennis as her advice and motivation changed my way of thinking and now I feel like a different person with a incredible motivation to continue working considering Kasia as a role model. I wish she comes back”. Shega Hashani (player)

An extra session for U13 athletes was organized so that other coaches could bring their younger players to identify talents and experience how other colleagues are training these days.

“Kasia has brought new experience and high motivation to Kosovo coaches and our best youth players for 10 days in a row. She is passionate about working hard with everyone at all times and has high integrity, leadership and a professional approach. The table tennis community in Kosovo has greatly enjoyed working with her as she has left an incredible legacy to pave the way forward.” – Jeton Beqiri (President of Kosovo TTA)

OS Technical Course for Coaches in Kosovo was definitely a success and unforgettable experience. I would like to thank Kosovo NOC and Kosovo TTA for their fantastic hospitality and all their efforts to provide all participants with the best possible learning and training conditions. It was a pleasure to work with such an ambitious and promising group of coaches and athletes for 10 days. Katarzyna Kubas-Ziemiaska (ITTF Head of Development Projects and course leader)

The Togolese Table Tennis Federation, in collaboration with the Togolese National Olympic Committee, organized an Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Coaches from January 30 to February 9, 2023 in the capital Lom, at the Kugu Stadium. The ITTF expert who performed this activity was a Tunisian Ramzi BH Mabrouk, ITTF Senior Employee Participation Officer.

The activity consisted of two Coach Trainings, an ITTF-PTT Level 1 Coach Training from January 30 to February 03 and an ITTF Level 2 Coach Training from February 04 to 09, 2023.

During the first coaching course, 27 candidates, 5 of whom were women, followed with great interest the two daily theoretical sessions in the morning and practical sessions in the afternoon. It is worth mentioning the participation of 4 coaches from neighboring countries: a coach from Congo Brazzaville and 3 coaches from Benin, 2 of which are female.

Many discussions and exchanges around table tennis emanated from the most experienced participants in attendance, but there were also many questions and a decisive willingness to learn from PE teachers who took part in this ITTF-PTT Level 1 Coach Education activity in the framework of a partnership set up between the Togolese Table Tennis Federation, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports, where the teachers will contribute to broadening the basis of table tennis practice in primary and secondary schools and in youth homes.

In this context, Mr. Essossanyou N’DADIYASecretary General of Togo NOC said:

“This collaboration, initiated by the Togolese TTA and supported by Togo NOC, is of great importance as it will certainly serve to further promote table tennis in the country and broaden the support of the practice among girls and boys by bringing them into the fold (schools ), where the kids should be at such a young age. And there we will certainly use the saying A Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body.

The second Coach Training was intended for coaches who wanted to deepen their knowledge and skills in the field of table tennis by participating in the ITTF Level 2 coaching course.

We registered the participation of 18 candidates, including 2 women, with a good percentage of PE teachers who also work and coach in clubs in the capital or in different regions.

The training took place in a very friendly atmosphere and the participants were highly motivated, proactive and interested in the different subjects: education directors, physics and mechanics, as well as the more technical elements such as strokes, actions and footwork.

In the end, 5 laureates passed the evaluation, of which 2 candidates are eligible to progress to the ITTF Level 3 Coach Training after meeting all remaining requirements.